Cars

Watch: American Tuned Ep1 - Rob Dahm's four-rotor Mazda RX-7

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat better place to start American Tuned – Top Gear’s new 10-part YouTube series that explores the world of...

www.topgear.com

CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
Motorious

1997 Porsche 911 Is The Perfect ‘90s German Sports Car

1990s European car enthusiasts will understand the beauty of this German sports car. Porsche is a brand best known for its incredible dedication to providing its customers with the best driving experience money can buy. Famous for its lineup of rear-engine sports cars, Porsche has a reputation for being the top of the line in German automotive design and engineering. The model mostly responsible for this incredible recognition is the 911 which initially debuted in the 1960s and continues to be a staple in the European performance car industry. This particular example gives you the best of old and new technology wrapped in a '90s German sports car. If you are a car enthusiast passionate about feeling connected to your vehicle, you need this car. So what makes this particular vehicle so unique?
CARS
Motorious

1974 Porsche 914 Is An Adult Go-Kart For Enthusiasts

Could this be the ultimate fun roadster for your weekend race meet?. Porsche is a massively popular brand within the European sports car market because of its flagship racer, the 911. This low-slung, rear-engine, track-built beast was lightweight and ready to rumble with everyone else's best. Many variations sprung out of this initial design creating cars like the Boxster and Cayman, which have gained massive followings within modern car culture. However, there is one vehicle whose name has largely been left out of the popular automotive conversation. That model is the 914, which combined a unique style with a superior engine and suspension to create one of Porsche's most excellent classic cars. This particular car is looking for a new owner to tear up the track.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Extremely Unique 2020 Ford F-150 Prerunner Up For Auction

Prerunners – once reserved for scoping out off-road race courses prior to full-blown racing trucks competing on them – have become incredibly popular among enthusiasts in recent years, providing them with a highly-capable vehicle that can be driven both on and off the pavement. As such, we’ve seen some pretty incredible prerunner builds in recent years, including this pricey Ford Ranger with F-150 Raptor bodywork and the supercharged Mil-Spec Ford F-150. Now, this extremely unique 2020 Ford F-150 prerunner is up for grabs at Bring a Trailer, and it’s a pretty cool piece of kit in its own regard.
LAKE FOREST, CA
CNET

Hyundai Debuts a Camper Version of Its Incredible Staria Minivan

We've been borderline obsessed with Hyundai's not-for-the-US Staria minivan since it debuted back in March last year. It's easy to see why: It looks like a little spaceship crossed with the Dustbuster-style minivans of the 1990s. Now Hyundai is (rather rudely, in our opinion) making us want it more by offering it as a camper van, which it debuted on Tuesday.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Mazda Rotary Engine Returning on MX-30

After years of speculation that Mazda would someday bring back rotary-powered performance, the company is finally willing to confirm that our collective hope was not in vain. However, there will be no rear-drive RX model spinning up its triangular Wankel beyond 8,000 rpm because piston-free rotary engines are difficult to seal. Despite making oodles of power for their size, they’re not well optimized for everyday driving and tend to offer the kind of fuel economy and emissions that get regulators’ panties in a twist.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The BMW XM Struggle Around The Nurburgring

Whenever a new BMW M car breaks cover, it's always a pretty big deal, especially when it's the first standalone M car in 40 years. The BMW XM is an electrified powerhouse that redefines what it means to be an M car, and despite its massive size and intimidating looks, BMW plans for this lumbering SUV to be light on its feet and reasonably fun to drive. In order to achieve that goal, BMW goes to one place, and one place only: the Nurburgring. Just last week, we caught the upcoming M3 Touring Wagon and the BMW M4 CSL setting some seriously quick lap times around the Green Hell, and now it's the turn of the XM. In the short YouTube clip posted by Automotive Mike, we get to see the XM taking to the Nürburgring wearing full camouflage armor.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2024 Cadillac Escalade Sport Will Have High-Performance V

America's upper class can't get enough of the Cadillac Escalade. Despite a hefty price increase, the full-size SUV is a firm favorite and outsold all of its rivals, including the new Jeep Grand Wagoneer and Lincoln Navigator. Hoping to capitalize on this frenzy, the all-American luxury brand is set to introduce a high-performance variant known as the Escalade-V.
CARS
Motor1.com

Honda S2000 Turbocharged To 520 HP Goes Flat Out On Autobahn

One of the cars enthusiasts would love to see make a return is the Honda S2000. However, a new high-revving naturally aspirated engine is unlikely to happen what with increasingly stricter emissions regulations. It's one of the main reasons a 123-mile, US-spec Club Racer was recently sold at an auction for a whopping $200,000. This isn't a low-mileage example, nor is it NA anymore as it has been turbocharged to extract ludicrous amounts of power.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Next Generation Ford Ranger Will Get Electric Variant, Says VW Exec

The all-new Ford Ranger will arrive at Australian and European dealers this year and will launch stateside in 2023, as confirmed by CEO Jim Farley. Down the line, as previously detailed by Ford Authority, the mid-size pickup is slated to incorporate a plug-in hybrid powertrain into its lineup. However, a fully electric Ford Ranger is also in the cards, as reported by Drive. The future model would also result in a fully electric Volkswagen Amarok too, as the German automaker is getting its own Ranger variant as part of a 2020 agreement between both automakers.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

You Haven't Lived Until You've Heard a Mazda Four-Rotor Bounce off Its Rev Limiter

Mazda's four-rotor sports prototypes of the late Eighties and early Nineties are legends, thanks in large part to their extraordinary sound. Perhaps the least well known of this group is the RX-792P, of which just three were built for IMSA GTP racing in 1992 before Mazda canceled the four-rotor program, as the engine could no longer be raced in Europe.
CARS

