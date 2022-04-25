ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lamborghini has now sold 20,000 Huracáns

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay it might not be matching the pace of Urus sales, but the baby Lambo is mighty popular. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Lamborghini has announced that it has sold its 20,000th Huracán, with the landmark...

www.topgear.com

MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Chinese Luxury SUV Costs More Than A Bentley Bentayga

If you're in the market for a luxurious full-size SUV, consumers can select from several appealing options in the USA. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is proving to be the most popular with American customers, although this hasn't stopped rivals from introducing new rivals. In this week alone, BMW has revealed the updated X7, and Jeep has introduced a long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer.
CARS
Robb Report

A Pristine 1987 Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole Is up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. You may have had a Lamborghini Countach on your wall as a kid, but now you can have one sitting in your garage. A gorgeous red 1987 Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole was just listed on Bring a Trailer. The angular supercar is the Raging Bull’s defining model, making this auction one that any serious collector will want to check out. First introduced in 1974, the Countach—its pronounced koon-taash—made Lamborghini the brand it is today and also helped popularize the wedge shape for supercars. One look at Marcello Gandini’s design, with its bold lines, scissor doors and...
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Bugatti Sur Mesure has revealed these custom-painted Chirons

The company’s new customisation department has spent many weeks wielding many paint brushes. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Remember just before Christmas when Bugatti announced it was launching a special customisation division? Well the pair...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Corvette Z06 Reach Over 240 MPH In One Mile

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the pinnacle of the iconic sports car now that it employs a flat-plane crankshaft V8 positioned at the center of the chassis. This is a highly sought-after product but due to supply constraints, it has been a challenging piece of machinery for enthusiasts to get their hands on.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
TheStreet

Volkswagen Has Very Bad News

German automaker Volkswagen ( (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report) said the demand for chips in cars remain high as supply chain constraints persist and will not improve until 2024. Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz told German daily Boersen-Zeitung recently that there will not be enough semiconductor chips until 2024...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
Fatherly

If You’re Looking to Buy a New Car, Avoid These 10 Marked-Up Vehicles

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
The US Sun

How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?

WITH soaring gas prices, some might wonder about the cost to charge electric cars. Charging an electric car does cost a lot less than filling up a tank with gas, but prices can quickly rise with fast charging public stations. Unlike gas, which uses the per-gallon method, EVs use per-kilowatt-hour...
GAS PRICE
MotorAuthority

Viper V-10-powered motorcycle is the Tomahawk Dodge never built

The Viper V-10 Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle concept made quite an impression at its 2003 Detroit auto show reveal, but not surprisingly it never went into production. However, one motorcycle mechanic loved the concept so much he built his own Viper V-10-powered bike. Based in the U.K., Allen Millyard built this...
CARS

