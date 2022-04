The Ole Miss softball team (31-14, 6-10 SEC) defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks (22-25, 2-14 SEC) 8-3 on the road in Columbia over the weekend. Momentum went to the home team early after the Gamecocks hit a home run in the first inning. Going into the second inning, the Rebels didn’t let the early momentum shake them as senior UT Abbey Latham hit a grand slam that would get the Rebels out of an early hole.

