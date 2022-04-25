Wild shock Predators with last-second OT winner

The Wild rallied for an overtime win but lost Jared Spurgeon to a first-period injury.

Dmitry Kulikov's overtime goal with 1.6 to play gave the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators but it may have come at the cost of losing Jared Spurgeon to an injury.

The Wild came out and took control early in the first period. Although they couldn't capitalize on a holding penalty by Luke Kunin, Minnesota cashed in on its second power play attempt when Nick Bjugstad scored his seventh goal of the season.

The Wild had the lead, but they were about to lose their captain. Spurgeon left the game after a high hit into the boards from Filip Forsberg. Once Spurgeon absorbed the hit, he skated to the bench, threw his stick down the tunnel and did not return to the game.

The physicality continued to escalate from there. A scrum in front of the Nashville net late in the first period sent fists flying but the only penalty was a roughing minor to Joseph Cramarossa. The play sent Dean Evason into a frenzy and Nashville on the power play.

Although the Predators didn't convert, it tilted the ice for Forsberg to score with two seconds remaining in the period and tie the game at 1-1.

While the goal was tough to swallow, the Wild regained the lead in the second when Joel Eriksson Ek scored his 24th goal of the year.

The play also resulted in a minor for David Rittich, who was assessed two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. Nashville challenged the play for goaltender interference but it was upheld, resulting on a 5-on-3 advantage for the Wild.

This provided a chance for Minnesota to pull away but they couldn't capitalize. Nashville used that momentum to take their first lead of the game, getting power play goals from Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen.

With the Wild down 3-2, Kevin Fiala took over. He fed Eriksson Ek for his second goal of the game and scored the go-ahead goal 70 seconds later to send Minnesota into the second intermission with a 4-3 lead.

The game mellowed out in the third period as Marc-Andre Fleury tried to preserve the Wild's lead. Despite stopping 21 shots on the night, Fleury allowed the equalizer late, with Dante Fabbro's third goal of the season eventually sending the game to overtime.

The extra frame set the stage for Kulikov to play the hero, With the clock winding down, Kulikov scored the game-winner with 1.3 seconds remaining to help the Wild escape Nashville with a victory.

Kulikov's goal was even bigger in the Central Division standings. The Wild earned an extra point with the overtime victory giving them 109 on the season. With the St. Louis Blues' win over the Anaheim Ducks, they also have 109 points but have played one more game than the Wild.

Minnesota and St. Louis will meet in the playoffs, and whoever ends the season with more points will get home-ice advantage in the series.

The Wild continue their push toward the playoffs when they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.