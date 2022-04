Arkansas State Red Wolves forward Norchad Omier has announced he is transferring to the Miami Hurricanes. He played with Arkansas State for two years and has three years of college eligibility left due to the extra year of college eligibility players were granted based on the impact the coronavirus had on the 2020-21 season. Omier was largely considered one of the better forwards in the transfer portal this year. He committed to the Miami Hurricanes over the Florida State Seminoles, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Georgetown Hoyas.

