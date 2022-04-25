I Live in NYC, and You Can't Walk One Block Without Seeing These 7 Staples

This may come as a shock to some, but I'm dating again. Before you jump to conclusions and picture me arm in arm with a tall, dark, and handsome man on the streets of New York, I want to make it clear that I'm actually looking for a short, aesthetically pleasing two-ounce bottle of floral spray to place on my nightstand. It might be a little dramatic to compare shopping for a spring fragrance to dating in NYC, but in this case, I have no problem being dramatic. There's a slew of attractive options on the market, but it takes months or even years to find the perfect person (or scent) that's worth sticking with for the foreseeable future. With spring approaching and the temperatures climbing, I've been on the prowl for the perfect fragrance that's going to earn me compliments, last all day, fit any and every spring occasion, and serve as a chic addition to my nightstand. After many dates at the perfume counters with a number of eligible contenders, I think I'm ready to swipe right on Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo fragrance ($66).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO