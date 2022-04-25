ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whowhatwear

I Live in NYC, and You Can't Walk One Block Without Seeing These 7 Staples

By Sierra Mayhew
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People-watching is my passion. When I'm asked what my hobbies are, I have to hold myself back from saying, "Sitting on a bench in Washington Square Park and just taking it all in." But it's true—the greatest highlight of moving to New York City has to be the people. Even the...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I'm Visiting NYC—29 Things Everyone's Wearing Here That I'm Adding to My Cart

I live in L.A. but I’ve been visiting NYC for the last few weeks and have been soaking in all of the sartorial newness while I’ve been here. Hitting at a time when the weather is transitioning to spring, everyone is bringing their best new season looks to the streets and I’m feeling inspired by everything I’m seeing. From updated proportions of closet staples to trendy items that are destined to get even bigger, there are so many takeaways about what to add to your cart, based on what I’ve seen stylish New Yorkers wearing.
whowhatwear

I Can’t Stop Shopping at Nordstrom, and These Items Majorly Stand Out

Full transparency, I am full on a Nordy shopper. Not only do they carry a majority of my favorite brands but I actually used to work there as a stylist. As an editor my love for Nordstrom has only grown, as of course I want to write to you guys about the best of the best. During my daily scroll through the Nordstrom website I noticed so many affordable items that my closet was in desperate need of.
whowhatwear

7 Under-$100 Fashion Staples I've Personally Vetted

I take a high-low approach to my wardrobe, with a mix of designer investment items I think are worth the splurge and lower-priced staples that are part of my regular uniform. I tend to spend more on pieces like handbags, shoes, and outerwear, and everyday basics like T-shirts, jeans, and sports bras are areas where I like to hunt down great affordable finds. That being said, I always look for high-quality pieces, no matter what the price is.
whowhatwear

31 Insanely Good Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds I Spent Hours Hunting Down

There's no question that Nordstrom is the place to go for everything from designer pieces to items that are a little easier on your credit card. But just because the latter are more affordable doesn't make them any less stylish! The retailer has tons of options available that you could spend ages looking through, but luckily for you, I did all the browsing on your behalf. And, as an extra step, everything I rounded up is less than $100 because I'm here to help with your bank account and your closet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baggy Jeans#Baggy Pants#Fashion#All Summer Long#Shopping#Parisian#Wide Leg Cargo Pants
whowhatwear

Shopbop, Revolve, and Nordstrom Dropped New Summer Dresses—I Want These 42

Despite the fact that I'm typing this in a sweater, I can feel that summer is on its way. (Or maybe it's just wishful thinking…) Regardless, I've always said that you should dress (and shop for) the weather you want, not the weather you currently have, and right now my brain is completely fixated on the warm summer days that lie (hopefully) just around the corner. I know I'm not alone here since nearly all of my go-to retailers are dropping new summer pieces already. And since sharing is simply what I do, I'm already all over the best buys and am ready to deliver my top picks to you.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

This 50-Year-Old Mom Went Viral on TikTok for Her Style—See Her 6 Essentials

As an avid lurker on fashion TikTok, my feed usually consists of trend predictions, thrifting hauls, and a plethora of outfits of the day. I usually find myself looking at the same slew of fashion people based in NYC or Copenhagen, but sometimes, I find someone with such impeccable style who makes me hit the follow button immediately. That was the case with Larissa Mills, who went viral after her daughter started posting her mom's outfits that everyone, including me, wanted more of. At 50 years old, Mills is living proof that trends and style have absolutely no age limit.
whowhatwear

Sydney Sweeney Wore the Jeans-and-Tee Combo That I Can't Wait to Copy

Sydney Sweeney ticks off trends with the best of them, from tweed miniskirt sets to the latest viral Uggs. But, if you ask me, the Euphoria star's most enviable looks aren't her buzziest ones. Rather, I'm far more invested in the anti-trend ensembles she's known to put together. And her latest trend-free outfit is right up there at the top of my all-time favorites list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

I'm Losing It Over These 38 Trendy Summer Finds, and They're All Under $100

What is it about the arrival of summer that makes me want to try out every random and trendy fashion buy I come across? Everyone's style shifts depending on the season, and the moment truly hot weather hits, I eschew my tailored neutrals and plain basics for more experimental pieces and trendy items more willingly than I typically do. Something about summer's free-spirited vibe just makes me want to wear the brightest colors, coolest cutout pieces, and most attention-getting accessories. This year is no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm Shopping for Summer—60 Under-$100 Pieces From H&M, Zara, and Shopbop

Confession: I’m counting down the days until summer. I know any rational person would look at their calendar and say, “Honey, we’re still in spring,” but I don’t care. As much as I love everything about spring, it pales in comparison to summer for me. I could be partially biased toward summer being the best season. (After all, my zodiac sign is cancer, and I’m perpetually dreaming of living in a Cult Gaia resortwear campaign.) But really, it’s just because summer is the time of exploration in every sense of the word. It’s ideal for jetting off to Paris or the beach to serve some travel looks, but it’s also the best time to explore the terrains of your personal style. This season grants us permission to shed the layers, embrace more relaxed staples, and maybe even dip our toes into more risqué trends.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

My Entire Text Exchange With My Mom Is Links From Shopbop—43 Finds We Both Loved

Since I live in New York and my mom lives in Michigan, we don't get to see each other as much as either of us would like to. Instead, most of our face time happens on, well, FaceTime. That, and we text. And by text, I mean that 90% of the time, I'm sending her links to things in my various shopping carts that I need her opinion on. (I'm a Libra, and it especially shows when I try to make any type of decision ever.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Everyone Is Wearing "Barbie Shoes" This Season—See the Pairs Worth Buying

While the Barbie of 2022 may be known to favor a pair of sensible flats or sneakers, the Barbie of my youth—or Polly Pocket, if that was more your thing—was infamous for her high heels, most often of the platform variety. Thus, when I recently noticed an eerily familiar shoe trend surfacing both on all my go-to shopping sites as well as Instagram, it took me all but a few seconds to realize where I knew it from.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Know These Oversize and Stretchy Pieces Will Fit, so I'm Buying Them Online

As far back as I can remember, comfort has always reigned supreme when it comes to my closet. Trends that I love come and go, but I only admire them from afar because I know I wouldn't be able to last long wearing them. For instance, the platform-sandal trend happening right now looks super cool when I spot it on my Instagram feed, but there is no way I will be partaking. However, a trending style that I can 100% get on board with at the moment is oversize pieces as well as stretchy options.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

16 Pretty H&M Pieces You'll Be Dreaming About All Spring

The post-pandemic dressing era has undoubtedly been one of my favorite times in fashion. "Dopamine dressing," as it's been coined, has risen through the ranks, and my browser has recently seen an influx of fun, smile-worthy pieces. So I was happy to discover H&M's newest collection, which emulates that exact vibe with new arrivals that are whimsical, feminine, and honestly, just a breath of fresh air (which is so needed these days). With pieces like silky-soft lace dresses, intricate crochet pants, and bright-orange crop tops, this collection makes it hard to resist adding everything to your cart at once. Want to take a peek? Keep scrolling to see the three dreamy spring trends from this drop that you can take along for all your adventures this season.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I'm Traveling to L.A.—These 6 Spring Trends Will Be Coming With Me

I would consider myself semi bicoastal. If I’m not in New York City, there’s a pretty good chance I’m in Los Angeles. I used to live in L.A. and ever since I left the City of Angels for the Big Apple, I try to go back whenever I get the chance. This month, I’ll be spending some time in Los Angeles, and of course, I’ll need to ditch some of my New York City style and switch to something a little more California-friendly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

I Dated Some Spring Scents—Everyone Agrees I Should Settle Down With This One

This may come as a shock to some, but I'm dating again. Before you jump to conclusions and picture me arm in arm with a tall, dark, and handsome man on the streets of New York, I want to make it clear that I'm actually looking for a short, aesthetically pleasing two-ounce bottle of floral spray to place on my nightstand. It might be a little dramatic to compare shopping for a spring fragrance to dating in NYC, but in this case, I have no problem being dramatic. There's a slew of attractive options on the market, but it takes months or even years to find the perfect person (or scent) that's worth sticking with for the foreseeable future. With spring approaching and the temperatures climbing, I've been on the prowl for the perfect fragrance that's going to earn me compliments, last all day, fit any and every spring occasion, and serve as a chic addition to my nightstand. After many dates at the perfume counters with a number of eligible contenders, I think I'm ready to swipe right on Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo fragrance ($66).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

My Mom is 71 and Loves Zara—Here Are 6 Trends We’re Both Wearing RN

If there’s one person that loves Zara more than I do it’s my mother. If she’s not excitedly browsing their website, she’s perusing the racks IRL, or texting me photos of items she’s seen on Instagram, proclaiming, “you need to include this in a story!” At 71 she remains an ardent Zara devotee—and the Spanish brand with its grand variety of styles and trends no doubt fuels her love of fashion. And it’s safe to say the apple didn’t fall far from the tree!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy