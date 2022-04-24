ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

‘I’m in a sexual relationship with the Mona Lisa’ and I’ve created 100 paintings of her thanks to our intimate bond

By Emma Parry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A TOP celebrity artist has bizarrely revealed he ended up having a "sexual relationship" with the Mona Lisa after he created over a hundred versions of the iconic painting.

Domingo Zapata says he became so obsessed with the painting he would dream of Mona Lisa every night and have sex with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3bka_0fJ6HQI300
Artist Domingo Zapata said he had a sexual and romantic relationship with the Mona Lisa Credit: Domingo Zapata
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBu1u_0fJ6HQI300
The painting which is hung at the Louvre, Paris is one of the most iconic in the world Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Qt9t_0fJ6HQI300
26 pieces of Domingo's Mona Lisa artwork are on display at the Louvre Credit: Domingo Zapata

Now 26 of his digital takes on the Mona Lisa are being displayed at The Louvre in Paris alongside the iconic Leonardo Da Vinci portrait.

And Domingo, one of Leonardo Di Caprio's favorite artists, believes his success is down to his ongoing relationship with Mona Lisa, which he claims is both romantic and sexual.

Actor Leo owns one of Domingo's design takes on the famous painting and recently missed on a million dollar bid for a second during a UNICEF gala in St Barts.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Domingo laughs that his love affair with Mona Lisa has turned him into one of the world's most in demand artists for the rich and famous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESISB_0fJ6HQI300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMWs4_0fJ6HQI300

Domingo, who lives in New York, said: "I have been working with Mona Lisa for 15 years. When I was paintin

g her so much, I would dream and I have a sexual relationship with her.

"You cannot stop where it's taking you.

'It's about touch, feelings, being naked'

"As an artist the relationship with the canvas is intimate.

"The more you open up, the more risk the more you take - the more you express yourself.

"It does become an obsession when you are into a topic and you want to explore it more and more."

Domingo says others made him aware of his obsession and sexual chemistry for the painting.

"Diana Picasso - Picasso's granddaughter, who is an art expert and a good friend of mine, asked me in the studio: 'Are you dreaming about her..are you having sex with her?'" he said.

Of course I am having sex with her in my dreams."

"And I'm like: 'Of course I am having sex with her in my dreams. If I was not having sex with her I would have quit a long time ago."

He laughs of his unusual romance: "It is almost one of those toxic relationships that never goes away.

"You keep going back to it and you cannot move on even after 100 versions. I am working on one right now. It's a mess."

The Louvre took 26 of Domingo's Mona Lisa interpretations to put in the exhibition.

He beams with pride knowing that his work stands alongside Da Vinci's masterpiece.

Big honor

Domingo said: "I thought it was a joke when they first approached me...

"Obviously it is a big honour. My reality exceeded my dreams, and I am grateful."

Domingo sees parallels between Da Vinci and his journey - given that the renaissance superstar too spent years trying to perfect the picture.

He said: "Leonardo painted the Mona Lisa, aged 48, and travelled across Europe, working on it for years before King Francis bought it. Even then it wasn't ready, but he never really finished it.

"I am 47 and I understand the journey.

"He tried it many times, but he wasn't convinced about this piece ever. Mona Lisa got to him, like it got to everyone else - me included.

"Maybe it is meant to unfinished"

Favorite of the rich and famous

Domingo, who lives in New York, has made millions from art lovers paying six figures for his wide ranging work.

Back in January, Domingo's latest Mona Lisa sold for more than $1 million in St. Barts, out-pricing even Oscar winner Leonardo's bids on the piece.

After a heated bidding war overseen by Sotheby’s, Domingo’s Mona Lisa Bull Fighter fetched a total of $1,027,000, sold to an unnamed American collector.

The shock was so immense that Zapata vomited due to shock and anxiety.

"After the hammer landed, everybody came to take a picture and say congratulations," he said.

"But I was so nervous I threw up on myself. I used a napkin to cover my shirt, ran to the pool shower where I took my tuxedo off and left my shirt on.

"I washed off, left my wet shirt on and returned wearing the tuxedo."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kc6wk_0fJ6HQI300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5ZUt_0fJ6HQI300

"My body just reacted because I was so nervous

"It is like you winning an Oscar and throwing up when you give the speech."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yQA39_0fJ6HQI300
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio owns one of Domingo's digital versions of the Mona Lisa Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX6AN_0fJ6HQI300
Domingo says he has made over a hundred versions of the Mona Lisa Credit: Domingo Zapata
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201g16_0fJ6HQI300
He said while creating the art he became obsessed with the Mona Lisa Credit: Domingo Zapata
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SNVEC_0fJ6HQI300
Domingo's paintings have sold for over a million dollars Credit: Domingo Zapata
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42mUl5_0fJ6HQI300
Leonardo Da Vinci's original version of the Mona Lisa Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YslWC_0fJ6HQI300
Domingo revealed he was sick with nerves at a recent auction of his work Credit: Domingo Zapata
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Rm1j_0fJ6HQI300
Domingo said he thought it was a joke when the Louvre wanted to exhibit his work Credit: Domingo Zapata

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
tatler.com

The incredible heiresses and party-girl muses who changed art history

Among art history’s muses are those heiresses and original It Girls who dazzled artists with their wondrous wardrobes, unrivalled beauty and lavish parties. Opening the doors to their museum-worthy homes, these women poured their time and resources into creative relationships which shattered societal norms. In turn, they were framed as immortal icons for all to remember. Here are four incredible individuals who took control of their fortunes, to turn it, and themselves, into an art form.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Da Vinci
Person
Leonardo Da Vinci
Person
Picasso
hypebeast.com

A Rare Drawing by Michelangelo Is Expected to Fetch Around $33 Million USD

The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Art
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
Robb Report

Missing Since World War II, an Early Monet Painting Could Now Fetch $25 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring. The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
406K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy