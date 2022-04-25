ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rudy Gobert fined $25k for post game interview comments

By James Hansen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudy Gobert has been fined $25k for his postgame comment, “F@#$ the talk.”. Everyone has likely seen it already, but if you haven’t, here’s the video. It’s been a tumultuous year with a lot of drama for...

fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
ABC4

Rudy Gobert fined for dropping F-bomb on live TV

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been fined $25,000 for letting the F-bomb fly during a post-game interview on Saturday night. President of League Operations for the NBA, Byron Spruell, announced the fine on Sunday.  After the Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series […]
Yardbarker

Report: Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert's Relationship 'In a Better Place Now'

The Utah Jazz have been rumored of late to have a rift growing between star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert. Both players addressed and dismissed the rumors after Utah's win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference's Round 1 playoffs. For his part, Gobert...
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Mavericks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Dallas hosts Utah in pivotal Game 5

The Jazz pulled out a Game 4 win thanks to a game-clinching dunk from Rudy Gobert. That came after the Mavericks had won two of the first three games of the series despite being without superstar Luke Doncic, who was dealing with a calf strain. Even with Doncic back in the fold, the Mavericks weren't able to take care of business down the stretch in Game 4. With Doncic now having a game with his legs back under him, Dallas is looking to bounce back in Game 5. After two quarters of play in Dallas, it is the Mavericks who own a double-digit lead over the Jazz.
ESPN

Donovan Mitchell's MRI negative; Utah Jazz hopeful he plays

An MRI on Tuesday on Utah Jazz star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell's left hamstring was negative, the team announced. Mitchell has bilateral quadriceps contusions and will continue treatment, according to the Jazz. Sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that there is optimism that Mitchell will be available for Game 6 on Thursday at home against the Dallas Mavericks, when the Jazz are facing elimination.
ClutchPoints

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell receives optimistic injury update ahead of must-win Game 6 vs. Mavs

The Utah Jazz received a scare in their NBA Playoff matchup against the Dallas Mavericks when star guard Donovan Mitchell limped off to the locker room with a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter of his team’s Game 5 loss. At the time, Mitchell’s status for Game 6 was thought to be up in the air. On Tuesday, the Jazz provided an encouraging update on Mitchell, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell reveals real reason he’s struggling with Jazz vs. Mavs … and it’s not Luka Doncic

Donovan Mitchell is still putting up big numbers for the Utah Jazz in their first round playoffs series, but the Dallas Mavericks are making him work for every point. The Jazz star admitted as much after they lost Game 5 on Monday, which pushed them to trail the Mavs 3-2. Mitchell also gave the biggest credit to Dorian Finney-Smith for his defense, adding that he has been saying how great of a defender the 28-year-old is.
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid fined $15K for comments about officiating after 76ers' Game 4 loss vs. Raptors

76ers star Joel Embiid was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Monday for comments he made about the officials following Philadelphia's Game 4 loss vs. Toronto in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. Embiid sarcastically congratulated the referees after the Philly's 110-102 defeat in a game in which the Raptors shot 35 free throws and the Sixers only took 25.
Lebanon-Express

APTOPIX Jazz Mavericks Basketball

Doncic scores 33, Mavs rout Jazz 102-77 for 3-2 series lead. Luka Doncic had 33 points and 13 rebounds in his first home playoff game coming off a calf injury and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Utah Jazz 102-77 for a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series. After the first four games were decided by eight points or less, Game 5 was never really close. Game 6 is Thursday night in Salt Lake City. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds in the lowest-scoring game for the Jazz since they lost by 50 in Dallas in 2018.
