Freeport Library slates flea market and bake sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Excuse the pun, but people were lined up elbow-to-elbow in the Strip District on Saturday. The Steel City was the Cheesy City for some time as the Strip District Terminal played host to the second Pittsburgh Mac And Cheese Festival. More than 30 kinds of mac and cheese were available along with beers, wines, and ciders. "We focus on local first, if you're going to do a Pittsburgh food festival, focus on Pittsburgh vendors," said Charlie Adler. "So, we've got Western Seafood, they're local." The festival took place all day until 9 p.m. and with so many to choose from, those in attendance were able to vote for their favorites!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO