ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Edward and Sophie set for full day of engagements on next leg of Caribbean tour

By Josh Payne
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEG9c_0fJ6CRqt00

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are set to travel to Antigua and Barbuda amid warnings from the island to avoid “phoney sanctimony” over slavery.

Edward and Sophie have a full day of engagements planned for Monday’s visit, including a trip to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they will meet former West Indies cricketers.

Prior to their Caribbean tour, the country’s Reparations Support Commission penned an open letter to the couple saying: “For us, they are the source of genocide and of continuing deep international injury, injustice and racism.

“We hope you will respect us by not repeating the mantra. We are not simpletons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAdsJ_0fJ6CRqt00

On their visit to the island, the couple will first receive a guard of honour at the VC Bird International Airport before meeting the country’s Prime Minister and members of his cabinet.

They will then travel to Government House where they are due to present three Platinum Jubilee medals to three people to recognise their service to national security.

Edward and Sophie will also speak to some of the country’s craftspeople, creatives and community groups, and the countess will speak to women about their work towards female empowerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7qyP_0fJ6CRqt00

The couple are scheduled to visit the National Sailing Academy, where they will meet children who have benefitted from a programme which offers people with disabilities the opportunity to get involved with water activities.

To complete their tour of the island the earl and countess will visit Clarence House where they will plant a tree to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They will also attend a reception in celebration of Antigua and Barbuda’s culture and traditions, and will learn about local delicacies and produce.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagements#Caribbean#West Indies#Government House
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Major Mick’ sets sail in Tintanic II to raise funds for Ukraine charity

A retired Army major has launched his latest fundraising challenge to row his home-made tin boat, the Tintanic, on the seas and rivers of southern England.“Major Mick” Michael Stanley has previously completed 100 miles rowing at 2mph twice a week along the Chichester Canal in December 2020 and a further 100 miles at 20 locations across the country.Now the 81-year-old, who sold his original boat for £480 for charity, is using his second version, Tintanic II, for use in his latest fundraising bid.Mr Stanley, who has previously raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity, is now hoping to collect...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Jess Breach resorts to scrum cap for Six Nations Grand Slam decider after horror injury

Jess Breach is to wear a scrum cap for the first time when England face France in Saturday’s Grand Slam decider to protect the gruesome wound that required the attention of a plastic surgeon.Breach has been given the all-clear to continue on the left wing for the TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash in Bayonne only six days after being the victim of a dangerous tackle from Ireland back row Dorothy Wall.Once the 24-year-old had received on-field treatment and passed her HIA, she was taken to hospital where 15 stitches were inserted into a horrific cut on her forehead which she...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Becker: The rise and fall of tennis legend ‘Britain’s favourite German’

In 1985, tennis legend Boris Becker was an overnight sensation at the tender age of 17 after he became the youngest male player in history to win a Wimbledon final.His powerful serves earned him the nickname “Boom Boom Boris”, and his successive Wimbledon wins in 1986 and 1989 quickly cemented his reputation as “Britain’s favourite German”.The former tennis world champion was once worth an estimated £38 million – about £100m in today’s money – that he earned from prize winnings and sponsorships. He went on to coach current tennis star Novak Djokovic after his retirement in 1999.Becker, now 54,...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

626K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy