Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Cimarron RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE COMBINED PANHANDLES FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE ENTIRE COMBINED PANHANDLES The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect for Thursday because it was upgraded to a warning. * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron. In Texas...Dallam Sherman...Hartley...Moore...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 5 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...As high as 4 to 6 Thursday. As high as 5 to 7 Friday. * Timing...Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 12 PM Thursday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Thursday. Critical fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 9 AM Friday and end around 9 PM to 11 PM Friday.

