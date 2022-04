Baker was breezing to a nonleague baseball win on Monday, April 25, at the Sports Complex until Heppner/Ione decided not to play the hapless victim. After falling behind 4-0 and 7-3 early in the game, the Mustangs took advantage of a few Baker miscues to score five runs in the top of the sixth inning and take an 8-7 lead.

