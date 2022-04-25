GALLERY: Volunteers help with cleaning downtown Salem

LIBRARY FUNDRAISER – Friends of Rodman Public Library will benefit from a dine-to-donate on April 27 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Alliance. The restaurant will donate 15% of the bill for patrons who dine that day at BW3 and present a coupon available at the library, or who tell their server they wish to support Friends of Rodman Library.
MAHONING COMMISSIONERS – Mahoning County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at...
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Special Olympics is looking for volunteers to work its “little feet meet” event at Roanoke College April 27, according to the organization. The event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the alumni field, with a special ceremony beginning around 10:30 a.m.
The Good As New Shoppe at Columbiana Methodist Church will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with Springtime in Columbiana. There will be a drawing for a hanging basket. Get a chance with each purchase. The shoppe will also have daily specials.
Mercer County Humane Society is advising members of the community to pay extra attention to their pets as all shelters in Mercer County are beyond capacity. The organization posted to their Facebook page to let people know that shelters will not be able to take in any strays until the Dog Warden returns Monday, and that strays could potentially be re-located to Erie.
Photo of money on tablePhoto by pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know that billions of dollars are available for many people whether you own or rent your home? Here's how it works: the money comes from the federal government and is distributed to state and local agencies.
There's an Amish flea market in northeast Ohio that features 55,000 square feet of indoor shopping. Nestled in Sugarcreek, Ohio, the Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is now open for the season. The flea market is expected to have an additional 10,000 square feet of space to open this month.
Columbiana County Humane officials say just a couple of hours after word spread across social media that a small, lost dog showed up at the scene of a house fire, the pet's owner came forward. The Leetonia Fire Department was hoping someone would claim the small Jack Russell Terrier. They...
Village Council members; 6 p.m., special meeting to pass resolutions pertaining to ARPA funding. Needles and Hooks (crochet and knitting group), noon-2 p.m., Carnegie Public Library Community Room. East Palestine. EP Class of 1958, lunch, Lance’s Port, 12:30 p.m. Eagles kitchen open, 4-8 p.m., chicken parmesan with pasta, side...
GREEN – A benefit dinner for Naudia Carson will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Life Center at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road. Naudia, a 16-year-old Jackson High School student who has multiple sclerosis, needs a stem cell transplant, and all proceeds from the benefit will go toward medical expenses, according to a news release.
Six Los Angeles City Council members introduced a motion Tuesday aimed at creating a Regionwide Wildlife Habitat Connectivity Plan that includes Los Angeles and Ventura counties, noting that “our native wildlife do not abide by jurisdictional boundaries.”. The motion was introduced by councilwomen Nithya Raman and Monica Rodriguez and...
The Thursday before spring break was filled with festive activities throughout the district at West Branch. The PAC (Parent Activity Council) sponsored holiday parties and egg hunts for students in the Early Learning Center and at the Intermediate School. High school students in the lifeskills class spent the week prepping for a holiday celebration, making all courses for their holiday feast, including deviled eggs and pie.
There's a special pasta dinner coming up to benefit 8-year-old Michael Parteleno, whose been diagnosed with a rare disease that will eventually take his life. In 2020, Michael's parents received word of the diagnosis for Batten Disease. Batten Disease is extremely rare, occurring in an estimated 2 to 4 of every 100,000 births in the United States.
SALEM — Marilyn I. (Weingart) Headland, 86, just 19 days shy of her 87th birthday, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center of natural causes. She was born February 26, 1935 in Goshen Township, OH the daughter of Clarence and Esther (Kampfer) Weingart. Marilyn was...
Comments / 0