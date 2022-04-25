ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

GALLERY: Volunteers help with cleaning downtown Salem

Salem News Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salem Area Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee held...

The Alliance Review

Area news in brief for April 25

LIBRARY FUNDRAISER – Friends of Rodman Public Library will benefit from a dine-to-donate on April 27 at Buffalo Wild Wings in Alliance. The restaurant will donate 15% of the bill for patrons who dine that day at BW3 and present a coupon available at the library, or who tell their server they wish to support Friends of Rodman Library. MAHONING COMMISSIONERS – Mahoning County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Commissioners Hearing Room at...
ALLIANCE, OH
Salem News Online

ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

The Good As New Shoppe at Columbiana Methodist Church will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with Springtime in Columbiana. There will be a drawing for a hanging basket. Get a chance with each purchase. The shoppe will also have daily specials.
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County shelters beyond capacity; unable to take strays

Mercer County Humane Society is advising members of the community to pay extra attention to their pets as all shelters in Mercer County are beyond capacity. The organization posted to their Facebook page to let people know that shelters will not be able to take in any strays until the Dog Warden returns Monday, and that strays could potentially be re-located to Erie.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
Salem News Online

On the Calendar this Week

Village Council members; 6 p.m., special meeting to pass resolutions pertaining to ARPA funding. Needles and Hooks (crochet and knitting group), noon-2 p.m., Carnegie Public Library Community Room. East Palestine. EP Class of 1958, lunch, Lance’s Port, 12:30 p.m. Eagles kitchen open, 4-8 p.m., chicken parmesan with pasta, side...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
The Repository

Benefit dinner for Jackson teen is Saturday

GREEN – A benefit dinner for Naudia Carson will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Life Center at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road. Naudia, a 16-year-old Jackson High School student who has multiple sclerosis, needs a stem cell transplant, and all proceeds from the benefit will go toward medical expenses, according to a news release.
JACKSON, OH
Salem News Online

West Branch Easter activities

The Thursday before spring break was filled with festive activities throughout the district at West Branch. The PAC (Parent Activity Council) sponsored holiday parties and egg hunts for students in the Early Learning Center and at the Intermediate School. High school students in the lifeskills class spent the week prepping for a holiday celebration, making all courses for their holiday feast, including deviled eggs and pie.
SOCIETY
WFMJ.com

Hubbard community plans pasta dinner for 8 year-old with terminal disease

There's a special pasta dinner coming up to benefit 8-year-old Michael Parteleno, whose been diagnosed with a rare disease that will eventually take his life. In 2020, Michael's parents received word of the diagnosis for Batten Disease. Batten Disease is extremely rare, occurring in an estimated 2 to 4 of every 100,000 births in the United States.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Salem News Online

Marilyn I. (Weingart) Headland

SALEM — Marilyn I. (Weingart) Headland, 86, just 19 days shy of her 87th birthday, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center of natural causes. She was born February 26, 1935 in Goshen Township, OH the daughter of Clarence and Esther (Kampfer) Weingart. Marilyn was...
SALEM, OH

