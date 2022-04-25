AROUND THE HORN

1. Mogadore Invitational (April 29) If you want to catch up on Portage County track and field, Wildcat Stadium is the place to go, as six of 12 local teams will be there: Garfield, Mogadore, Ravenna, Rootstown, Southeast and Streetsboro. Among the fun that can be expected at Wildcat Stadium Friday, the Rockets have a boys 4x100 that delivered a scorching performance at the John Kudley Greenmen Invitational, the Ravens have a couple of superb hurdlers in Pavel Henderson and Avonlea Jefferson and the host Wildcats have one of the area's top high jumpers (and hurdlers) in Mason Murphy. Meanwhile, the G-Men boys and Rovers girls won Portage Trail Conference titles last season, with each returning a state-qualifying hurdler in Garfield's Ryan Stoller and Rootstown's Carlee Clifford, while the Rovers' Marinna Atanmo has earned PTC Runner of the Year honors on multiple occasions.

MOGADORE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO