ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

AROUND THE HORN

Salem News Online
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN — Football fans caught their first glimpse of next season’s Youngstown State squad Saturday, as the team held its Red-White intrasquad spring game at Stambaugh...

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett dies at 20

April 26 (UPI) -- Lauren Bernett, a softball player from James Madison University, died at age 20, the Harrisonburg, Va., school announced Tuesday. No cause of death was provided. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office told UPI that Bernett died Monday, and her death is under investigation. On Monday, Bernett was...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Youngstown, OH
State
South Dakota State
Youngstown, OH
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Saint Vincent baseball team has sights on postseason after 16-game winning streak

In his 25 years as baseball coach at Saint Vincent, Mick Janosko has never been part of a 16-game winning streak. And while Waynesburg ended that streak Sunday, Janosko was eager to see how his team responded Monday at Geneva. The Bearcats won 9-5 and improved to 21-9 overall and 17-3 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
LATROBE, PA
Tribune-Review

Busy week ahead for Ligonier Valley javelin standout Miles Higgins

It will be a busy week for Ligonier Valley senior Miles Higgins. Higgins, the reigning Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association javelin champion, competed against Derry in a key section dual meet Tuesday, will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to compete in the Penn Relays on Friday then return Saturday to defend his county title at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
LIGONIER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Youngstown State#Red White#Ysu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Cyclones take a 2-1 series lead on Walleye with wild 6-5 overtime win

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Cyclones took a 2-1 series lead on the Toledo Walleye in their Kelly Cup series on Monday night with a 6-5 overtime win. Cincinnati came from behind four times to tie the Walleye as six different Cyclones scored goals, the last by Patrick Polino that won in extra time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio State basketball player Meechie Johnson Jr. transfers to South Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Meechie Johnson Jr. entered the transfer portal after two seasons as an Ohio State basketball player and now he’s headed to South Carolina. The Cleveland native averaged 3.2 points and 1.1 rebounds on 31.9 percent shooting while appearing in 43 games as a Buckeye. He joins a Gamecocks program entering Year 1 under Lamont Paris after spending the last 10 years with Frank Martin as the head coach.
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin beats Upper St. Clair, makes up ground in section

After losing four of five and getting swept by Canon-McMillan, the Knights are back in the playoff conversation in Section 2-6A — and back to .500 — after a sweep of their own. Seniors Jake Kendro and Ty Stecko homered, and senior Sebastian Rosado-Guindin pitched 62⁄3 innings of...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
Salem News Online

Raiders claim D-2 crown at county meet

AUSTINTOWN — South Range’s boys won the Div. II team title on Saturday at the Mahoning County Track and Field Championships at Austintown Fitch. Conner Jones won the 100 for the Raiders in 11.34. He was also second to Springfield’s Beau Brungard in the 200 in a time of 23.06.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WTAP

Student Athlete of the Week: Brandon Lawhon

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brandon Lawhon, a senior from St. Marys high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week. As a state champion golfer and basketball player for the Blue Devils, Brandon has a busy schedule. But, being a student athlete is a hard earned title that he takes pride in achieving.
SAINT MARYS, WV
Record-Courier

5 Games: Mogadore Invitational highlights week's events

1. Mogadore Invitational (April 29) If you want to catch up on Portage County track and field, Wildcat Stadium is the place to go, as six of 12 local teams will be there: Garfield, Mogadore, Ravenna, Rootstown, Southeast and Streetsboro. Among the fun that can be expected at Wildcat Stadium Friday, the Rockets have a boys 4x100 that delivered a scorching performance at the John Kudley Greenmen Invitational, the Ravens have a couple of superb hurdlers in Pavel Henderson and Avonlea Jefferson and the host Wildcats have one of the area's top high jumpers (and hurdlers) in Mason Murphy. Meanwhile, the G-Men boys and Rovers girls won Portage Trail Conference titles last season, with each returning a state-qualifying hurdler in Garfield's Ryan Stoller and Rootstown's Carlee Clifford, while the Rovers' Marinna Atanmo has earned PTC Runner of the Year honors on multiple occasions.
MOGADORE, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another Ohio State defensive back hits the transfer portal

Just when you thought the transfer portal shenanigans might be over for the Ohio State football program this offseason, we get word on one more defection out of the secondary. Safety Marcus Hooker, the brother of former OSU All-American safety Malik Hooker, has entered his name in the transfer portal confirmed an OSU spokesman (subscription may be required) This coming season would have been his fifth in the scarlet and gray.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy