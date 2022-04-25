ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

United sets up showdown with Columbiana

Morning Journal
 2 days ago

HANOVERTON — United’s softball team swept East Palestine in a doubleheader on Saturday with 11-0 and 12-2 victories. Tori Firth threw a no-hitter in the first game as Mady Lucas caught a pop fly to end the game. Colby Burton added a double and two RBIs to...

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

OVAC baseball finals, softball semifinals schedules set

Below are the schedules for this week's OVAC baseball championship games and softball semifinal matchups. The new Edison Unified Sports Complex will host the baseball finals on Friday and Saturday, while the JB Chambers I470 Complex wlll host semifinal and finals action this week. The softball finals schedule for Friday and Saturday will be determined after semifinal matchups begin to conclude.
WHEELING, WV
Morning Journal

High school softball Top of the Crop for April 25

2: (3) Amherst 10-4 3: (2) North Ridgeville 12-1 Crop comments: Keystone dropped back-to-back games after defeating Wellington, 7-4. Those losses were to 2021 Division I state semifinalist Anthony Wayne (13-2) and Aurora (14-1). … Amherst had a big week, defeating Southwestern Conference rival North Ridgeville on a 4-3 walk-off to split the season series. Both teams stand at the top of the conference standings. The Comets defeated Midview, 12-3, and split a doubleheader against Mentor, winning, 9-5, and losing, 10-8, on April 23. … The Rangers edged Avon, 2-1, to hand the Eagles their second conference loss of the season. North Ridgeville also defeated Olmsted Falls (15-0), Lakewood (13-0) and Mount Vernon (8-3). … Elyria Catholic stays at fifth and is scheduled to face North Olmsted on April 26. The Eagles have won five games in a row, with their most recent being a 10-7 win over Holy Name. … Brookside played its first game in 17 days against Columbia, which they won, 3-0, on April 22. … Firelands switches spots with Rocky River. The Pirates dropped back-to-back games against tough Lakewood and Buckeye teams, but bounced back with a 17-0 win over Cleveland Central Catholic. Since a loss to Columbia, the Falcons have won three straight games against Oberlin (13-3), Black River (8-3) and on Vermilion (12-0) on the road to take the Stillman Cup. … Games to watch on April 26 will be Elyria Catholic at North Olmsted, Black River at Keystone and Wellington as they host Columbia. The Raiders will host Wellington on April 27 before playing Brookside on the 28. The Dukes will take on Firelands on the same day. April 29 and 30 will be the Prebis Tournament in LaGrange and in Wellington, with some of the top teams in the area in action.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
City
Columbiana, OH
City
Struthers, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Tallmadge, OH
Lisbon, OH
Sports
Columbiana, OH
Sports
City
Brookfield Township, OH
City
Massillon, OH
City
East Liverpool, OH
City
Malvern, OH
City
Girard, OH
The Daily Sentinel

Locals compete at Fairland

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — The track and field teams from Gallia Academy, River Valley and South Gallia all took part in the 2022 Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational held Friday night at Fairland High School. The Rock Hill boys and Wheelersburg girls ultimately came away with the top team honors...
PROCTORVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Raiders#Ohio Athletic Conference#Hanoverton#Eagles#Un#Grace Coffee#Ip#Wheeling Park 0#Ovac
WTRF- 7News

1-A and 2-A OVAC Semifinals Wrap Up

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – The Toronto Red Knights rallied to come back from trailing 5-3 against the Maroon Knights to win 7-6. The Red Knights grabbed the lead after Central Catholic surrender 2 unearned runs. The throw was off from second on a ground ball by Thomas. That made it 7-5 and Toronto held […]
WHEELING, WV
Morning Journal

Avon vs. Avon Lake boys lacrosse: Eagles top Shoremen for first time in program history

In the history of Avon lacrosse, the Eagles have never beat rival Avon Lake. But April 26, the Eagles finally broke that barrier, defeating the Shoremen, 13-8. Avon Lake and its highly touted defense did not allow a team to score more than 10 goals this season, and the Eagles broke that streak as well with their diverse offense filled with scorers.
AVON, OH
Morning Journal

Elyria vs. Avon Lake baseball: Poletrone cruises, Lion’s home run catapults Shoremen on road

Avon Lake traveled for a chilly April 26 matchup at Elyria, fresh off a trip to Myrtle Beach for Mingo Bay Tournament play. Jack Lion set the tone immediately with a second-pitch home run and Dominic Poltrone pitched on cruise control, as Avon Lake (7-4, 4-3) took down state-ranked No. 16 Elyria (10-4, 3-2), 7-4, after a late Pioneer rally fizzled out.
ELYRIA, OH
WDTV

This Week’s Warmup-Up: Doddridge County Track and Field

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Track & Field has had much success in recent years, earning the boy’s team state title in Class A last season, and the girl’s bringing home the runner-up spot. Casey Kay talks with sprinter Leo Stinespring, distance runner Trent Gola, jumper...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Journal

Guardians minors weekly roundup for April 24

How the Guardians’ minor-league affiliates fared the past week:. Triple-A Columbus: The Clippers (12-6) were red-hot before this weekend, as they won 11 of 12. However, their six-game series at Indianapolis ended on a down note as Columbus lost, 3-2, on April 23 then, 8-7, on April 24. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Tornadoes topple Eastern, 3-1

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — Where there was a will, there was a way. Southern senior Will Wickline struck out 14, produced two hits and drove in the eventual game-winning run on Friday night during a 3-1 victory over the Eastern baseball team in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division matchup between Meigs County programs.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Wapak, Shawnee take top honors at WBL scholastic bowl

LIMA — Wapakoneta and Shawnee were the varsity and junior varsity winners, respectively, of the Western Buckeye League Scholastic Bowl Tournament held Tuesday at OSU-Lima. The Wapakoneta team of Nathan Doll, Trenton Hook, Drew Pothast, Makahla Schnarre and Gavin Sutton went undefeated in the tournament, while the Shawnee junior varsity team of Shashank Chanamolu, Painter Drury, Caiden Garlock and Salah Mohammed finished with an 8-1 record to take top honors. The two schools also had second-place finishes in each category, with the Shawnee varsity team finishing with an 8-1 record and the Wapakoneta junior varsity team earning an 8-2 record.
WTAP

Parkersburg takes on Williamstown tennis team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Big Reds tennis team hosted the Williamstown Yellowjackets for an out of conference tennis match. It was a big match for both squads with the Williamstown boys team taking a 5-2 win over the Big Reds. The girls tennis team for Parkersburg took a...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Portsmouth Times

Mohawks finding their stride

McDERMOTT — As the month of April comes to a close in a week’s time, the Northwest Mohawks baseball team is rounding into form. After an 0-5 start to the 2022 season, first-year Northwest coach Brandon Doss told his team to avoid becoming discouraged. Since then, the Mohawks...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Morning Journal

Morning Journal Baseball Top of the Crop for April 26

4: (5) Avon (9-3) 5: (6) Wellington (5-3) 6: (9) Elyria Catholic (7-4) 8: (NR) North Ridgeville (7-5) Watchlist: Keystone (5-7) Amherst (7-7), Brookside (3-4) Crop comments: There was some significant movement from last week’s Crop, with two new teams entering the rankings, and another jumping back into the Top 10 after a weeklong hiatus from the previous rankings. … Elyria remains in the top spot after going 2-2 at Mingo Bay against tough competition, including one of the top teams from the Carolinas in a rough opener and another top competitor from Virginia. … Columbia still has a stranglehold on the No. 2 spot, with senior Owen Menge batting .625. Dan Durante’s Raiders may be dangerously close to usurping the top spot with another solid week. … Westlake remains at No. 3, but Avon has been surging with a six-game winning streak behind Jacob Seigert. Elyria Catholic also moved up three spots and ahead of Avon Lake, which took a hard loss at home April 23 to Mentor. … North Ridgeville returns from the watchlist at No. 8, with new entrants Firelands and Lorain rounding out the Top 10. Lorain has gone 4-1 in conference play, earning the nod for the final spot. … Brookside and Amherst are two key teams to watch for on the watch list, and Keystone isn’t far behind either.
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy