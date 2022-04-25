ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

David A. Dishong

Morning Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOLAND – David A. Dishong, 65, of Columbiana passed away Friday evening, April 22, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland. David was born July 30, 1956, in Salem, a son of Arwood B. and Helen Jean Shears. A South Range High School graduate, David worked for many years in management at...

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

