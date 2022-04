Front Royal plans to name two streets in honor of the town’s first Black councilman and mayor. Town Council members voted 5-0 at their Tuesday meeting to approve the renaming of one street and part of another for the late George E. Banks. Vice Mayor Lori A. Cockrell and council members Gary L. Gillispie, Joseph E. McFadden, Amber F. Morris and Letasha T. Thompson voted in favor of the motion to adopt the ordinance to change the street name for part of Edgemont Avenue and all of Scranton Avenue to George Banks Boulevard. Mayor Christopher W. Holloway attended the meeting but only votes to break a tie.

FRONT ROYAL, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO