ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike and RTFKT Unveil Virtual Sneaker NFTs

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its first NFT drop dubbed “MNLTH,” Nike continues to expand in the crypto space. This time around, the footwear giant has unveiled its first virtual sneaker NFTs in partnership with collectible studio...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Serena Williams Has Built Her Very Own Building on the Nike HQ Campus

Serena Williams continues her partnership with Nike. This time around, the tennis star has built her very own Serena Williams Building at the Swoosh’s HQ in Portland. Proving the sportswear giant’s commitment to supporting athletes, the building spans 1 million square feet, which is the equivalent of 140 full-sized tennis courts and makes it the largest structure at Nike World Headquarters. Here, the brand’s Consumer Creation teams will be able to use a 200,000 square-foot lab space to develop new Nike products.
Hypebae

7 Sneaker Releases Happening This May

May is already shaping up to be a big month for sneaker collectors with releases that are sure to dominate the resell market. Fans of the Swoosh can expect major releases in the form of a two-part Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid drop and the highly anticipated Hello Kitty Presto.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Marimekko x Mansur Gavriel Design Playful Handbags for Summer 2022

Marimekko has joined forces with Mansur Gavriel on a capsule collection of playful handbags for the summer season. The limited-edition range is comprised of five styles, which are all dressed in vibrant prints and colors signature to the Finnish design house. Two standout patterns designed by Maija Isola and Annika Rimala in the ’60s are splashed onto Mansur Gavriel’s bestselling silhouettes including the Beach Tote and Bucket Bag. Each piece is crafted in a family-run factory in Italy using fabrics printed at Marimekko’s textile printing factory in Helsinki.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

With Jéan Introduces a New Look in SS22 Drop

Cult-loved label With Jéan has unveiled its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, taking a new direction for its garments and overall aesthetic. The brand, originally known for its vibrant floral patterns, is introducing new prints and textures to its lineup in addition to solid colors. Standout pieces include a knee-length dress with cut-out and netting details, as well as matching skirt sets with strapless cropped tops. The Y2K influence remains a theme throughout the range, as spotted on a graphic printed top styled with cargo pants.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Takashi Murakami
Hypebae

A Women's Jordan Restock is Happening This Week

A selection of Jordan Brand women exclusives are restocking April 28 at Nike. The offering will include the Air Jordan 1 Low “University Blue,” a crisp black and white model accented with a powder blue Swoosh. Three women’s exclusive AJ1 Mids are set to return, including the collegiate “LetHerMan,” equipped with ribbed detailing and touches of metallic gold, as well as the “Reverse Chicago” and “Newsprint” colorways.
APPAREL
Hypebae

We're Dreaming of Cecilie Bahnsen's Ruffle Bags

In addition to Balenciaga‘s Le Cagole and Prada‘s Cleo, Cecilie Bahnsen‘s ruffle designs are emerging as one of this season’s hottest it-bags. Introduced on the Copenhagen designer’s Fall/Winter 2022 runway, the Fryd and Fallulah are both highlighted with her signature dreamy aesthetic. The former — offered in black, gray, mint green and more — is a small-sized pouch with ruffles dominating the handle, and is complete with drawstring detailing. Meanwhile, the Fallulah is crafted from organdie fabric and features wispy bowties for a romantic feel. Add these silhouettes to your lineup this summer to achieve that balletcore look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 To Arrive in "Hi-Res Red"

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 is set to receive a brand new colorway dubbed “Hi-Res Red.”. Revealed by Instagram sneaker insider @ryivibes, the upcoming iteration boasts the model’s most vibrant color palette to date. Taking small elements from the OG “Wave Runner,” the new sneaker boasts black suede overlays, as well as hits of orange and teal on the midsoles. Its distinct feature is, of course, the bright red upper complemented with mauve laces and toe boxes. Take a closer look at the footwear style above.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Saint Laurent Designs Coffee Table and Surfboards for Latest Rive Droite Drop

Saint Laurent has teamed up with furniture design company Hervet Manufacturier for its latest Rive Droite drop comprised of a coffee table and surfboards. The birch plywood coffee table arrives in the shape of a surfboard, with animal stripes printed on the top. Meanwhile, the decorative longboards are crafted using a variety of exotic woods, ranging from Palisander to Paldaon. Each design is complete with Saint Laurent branding on the top and bottom.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Dunk#Nike Shoe#Sneaker#Nft#Mnlth
Hypebae

Pastel "Regal Pink" Takes Over the Air Jordan 5

While we wait for DJ Khaled’s “We the Best” collab to drop, Jordan Brand‘s Air Jordan 5 has received another update arriving in “Regal Pink.”. The upper is predominately covered in pastel purple and is accentuated with “Ghost” on the lacing system, mid-foot netting, Jumpman logos on the lower heel and the interior lining. Elsewhere, the midsole spikes are doused in white with a splatter of blue, which is the same shade as the outsoles. The metallic silver Jumpman chain and tongue round off the footwear style.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Collina Strada Covers Levi's Jeans in Color Swatches and Rhinestones in Spring 2022 Collab

Collina Strada and Levi’s have joined forces on a second collaboration, featuring a colorful update on the iconic 501® jeans and Trucker Jacket. The Spring 2022 release follows the duo’s previous team-up, which was highlighted with star motifs throughout. This time around, Levi’s jeans and jacket are customized with dyed color swatches and rhinestones signature to Collina Strada. “In the studio, I was testing a dye pattern on a pair of Levi’s. I saw how cute they were, and I was like, I have to make this in collaboration with Levi’s,” the label’s creative director Hillary Taymour shared in a statement. The color swatches are an extension of Collina Strada’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, which focuses on diversity and inclusion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Balenciaga Is the Hottest Brand of Q1 2022, Again

Lyst has unveiled the Lyst Index report for the first quarter of the year, sharing that Balenciaga continues to take over the fashion world as the hottest brand. The luxury house, which has maintained its title for the past two quarters, recorded a 108% increase in demand. Shortly following in the ranking are Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Valentino, Dior, Moncler, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Miu Miu. Miu Miu, which broke the internet with its micro-mini skirts, rocketed to the 10th position with a 400% increase in searches over the past three months. Another brand to watch is Diesel, which has climbed 31 places thanks to its disruptive designs by Glenn Martens.
BUSINESS
Hypebae

Pat McGrath Enters The Skincare Chat With a Product Your Skin Will Love

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath is launching a skincare portfolio for her brand, Pat McGrath Labs. The first product from Pat McGrath’s skincare line is DIVINE SKIN: Rose 001 The Essence, a hybrid product designed to be a mix between a primer, and a moisturizer. McGrath collaborated with long-time...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Hypebae

"Cyan" Is the Latest Addition to Telfar's Shopping Bag Range

Telfar has given its signature Shopping Bag yet another spring- and summer-ready colorway: “Cyan.”. Following last month’s “Cobalt,” this new iteration boasts a vibrant greenish-blue hue. Available in small, medium and large sizes, the silhouette comes with its usual handles and cross-body straps, embossed logo on the front and magnetic snap closure. Add a pop of color to your fits with this standout accessory or opt for a monochromatic look. Take a closer look at the different options above.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Crocs Debuts New Designs Inspired by Your Favorite Breakfast Cereals

Crocs is sweetening things up this summer with new iterations of its Classic Clog and Classic All-Terrain Clog styles. In partnership with General Mills, the upcoming collaboration is inspired by the company’s signature cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Honey Nut Cheerios and Cocoa Puffs. Kicking the release off is the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Classic All-Terrain Clog dressed in light brown hues with a mix of white. Each pair is topped with cereal-themed Jibbitz™ charms influenced by the cereal, while the back strap boasts shades of blue, white, purple and green.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Jones Road Beauty Blends Skin Tint With Foundation Releasing ”WTF” Moisture Tint

Jones Road Beauty, the new beauty brand created by iconic makeup artist Bobbi Brown has just released its new, all-over-color product – What The Foundation Moisture tint. “WTF” is a tinted moisturizer in balm form that meets traditional foundation. Designed to blend seamlessly into your skin, leaving you with a fresh, even, and hydrated complexion, you will be left with the “your skin but better” look throughout your wear. Formulated with ingredients such as jojoba oil and vitamin E, you’ll be able to attain breathable coverage while still having components working for your skin, with its properties strengthen the skin barrier and protect against environmental impact.
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Sunnies Face Is Finally Coming to the US

It’s been four years since Sunnies Studios ventured into beauty with Sunnies Face. Since then, the label has managed to make its presence known around the globe despite only being available in the Philippines and select regions in Asia. Now, the brand is finally expanding and will launch in...
MAKEUP
Hypebae

Chloe Cherry Fronts Parade's "New:Cotton" Collection

Gen Z-favorite underwear label Parade has tapped breakout Euphoria star Chloe Cherry for its “New:Cotton” release. Continuing the brand’s sustainability efforts, the collection is made with eco-friendly REFIBRA x TENCEL Lyocell fabric. Pieces include 14 styles of underwear, bralettes, bodysuits and loungewear in six colorways. In the accompanying imagery, the actor is seen wearing a fitted tank top with briefs, as well as short-sleeved tees in white, pink, lime green and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Introducing superzero x Maryah Greene’s Greene Releaf Hand Care Set

In celebration of Earth Month, sustainable, bodycare brand superzero has partnered with Instagram plant doctor Maryah Greene to create the Greene Releaf Hand Care Set, an exfoliating and nourishing kit crafted to restore your hands’ health after a hard day’s work. In an exclusive interview, Greene regards self-care...
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

UNQLO UT Appoints Kosuke Kawamura as New Creative Director

UNIQLO has announced Kosuke Kawamura as the new creative director for its UNIQLO UT line. The label, which marks its 20th anniversary since its launch in 2003, will now be helmed by the artist to expand on the concept of “Wear Your World,” as explained in a press release. The creative is known for his collages and graphic designs that have appeared in releases such as the 2019 Dragon Ball x UNIQLO UT collaboration. Apart from the Japanese apparel retailer, the creative has worked with Neighborhood, BEAMS and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Keep Your Chicken Wrap Nice and Warm in KFC's "Wrapuette" Bag

KFC — no stranger to unexpected fashion drops — has created a Y2K-inspired handbag designed to store your chicken wrap. The limited purse, arriving in a bold red hue and sporting the iconic Harland Sanders motif, is crafted with Italian leather by Savile Row artisans. Taking inspiration from the Baguette bag, the design is aptly dubbed the “Wrapuette.” Silver KFC hardware hangs from the handle to round out the silhouette, which is additionally lined with an insulating layer to keep your wrap nice and warm.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy