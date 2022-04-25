Nike and RTFKT Unveil Virtual Sneaker NFTs

Lyst has unveiled the Lyst Index report for the first quarter of the year, sharing that Balenciaga continues to take over the fashion world as the hottest brand. The luxury house, which has maintained its title for the past two quarters, recorded a 108% increase in demand. Shortly following in the ranking are Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Valentino, Dior, Moncler, Bottega Veneta, Fendi and Miu Miu. Miu Miu, which broke the internet with its micro-mini skirts, rocketed to the 10th position with a 400% increase in searches over the past three months. Another brand to watch is Diesel, which has climbed 31 places thanks to its disruptive designs by Glenn Martens.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO