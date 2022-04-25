ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Got Game: Who Should The Hornets Hire As Their Next Head Coach

By Zach Aldridge
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets fired James Borrego...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

UNC Lands Huge Commitment: College Basketball World Reacts

North Carolina’s basketball program is having a fantastic Wednesday. That’s because Hubert Davis just received a commitment from five-star forward GG Jackson. Jackson is the No. 5 overall recruit and No. 2 power forward in the 2023 class, per 247Sports. He had scholarship offers from a plethora of schools, such as Auburn, Duke, Georgetown and South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WITN

Former Havelock star Kamarro Edmonds announces he is entering the transfer portal from UNC football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former Havelock star running back Kamarro Edmonds announced on social media Tuesday he is entering the transfer portal from the UNC football program. Kamarro redshirted with the Tar Heels this season and told us this weekend he had a really great spring. We asked about his fit in the offense and he was really excited to play at UNC in the fall.
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Spun

Look: Caleb Love Reacts To Massive UNC Commitment

Hurbert Davis and UNC landed a massive commitment Wednesday when they landed five-star forward GG Jackson. A consensus top-10 prospect in his class, Jackson marks the highest-rated signing of the Davis era. Not long after the news broke, UNC’s Caleb Love reacted to the Tar Heels latest get. “I...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Borrego
The Spun

Former Miami Hurricanes Football Player Dead At 24

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned that former top recruit passed away this week. Sam Bruce, a former 4-star wide receiver who committed to play at Miami, passed away this week, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He was just 24 years old. In a post on the...
MIAMI, FL
defpen

2023 Top Five Recruit GG Jackson Commits to North Carolina

Head Coach Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels have landed the commitment of 2023 top-five recruit and top-three power forward GG Jackson. He committed to the Tar Heels over the Duke Blue Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, and NBA G League Ignite team. Jackson is a top talent and likely “one and done” talent. He could likely be the first to do so in the Hubert Davis era of the North Carolina Tar Heels. The South Carolina native will move up one state to play college basketball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBA Analysis Network

Huge Bombshell Update Reveals Potential Return For Pelicans’ Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans are giving the Phoenix Suns all that they can handle in their first-round series in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. New Orleans had to win two games in the NBA Play-In Tournament just to qualify for the postseason field, defeating the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. They have had that success even without young star Zion Williamson on the court.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

David Tepper’s Comment About Sam Darnold Going Viral

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has spared no expense in trying to get his team back into title contention. Among those expenses was a big trade for quarterback Sam Darnold, which Tepper is now defending. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tepper defended Darnold’s continued presence on the roster despite...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy