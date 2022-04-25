ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Antibacterial angucyclinone and Î±-pyrone derivatives from desert-derived Nocardiopsis dassonvillei HDN 154151

By Zilu Tang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

One new angucyclinone derivative, Kanglemycin N (1), and two new biogenetically related Î±-Pyrones, nocapyrones U-V (2"“3), were isolated from a desert-derived Actinomycete Nocardiopsis dassonvillei HDN 154151. Their structures, including absolute configurations, were elucidated by extensive NMR, MS, and ECD analyses. Compound 1 exhibited potent antibacterial activity against Bacillus subtilis, Proteus sp.,...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

NGF monoclonal antibody DS002 alleviates chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in rats

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is one of the pervasive side effects of chemotherapy, leading to poor quality of life in cancer patients. Discovery of powerful analgesics for CIPN is an urgent and substantial clinical need. Nerve growth factor (NGF), a classic neurotrophic factor, has been identified as a potential therapeutic target for pain. In this study, we generated a humanized NGF monoclonal antibody (DS002) that most effectively blocked the interaction between NGF and tropomyosin receptor kinase A (TrkA). We showed that DS002 blocked NGF binding to TrkA in a dose-dependent manner with an IC50Â value of 6.6"‰nM; DS002 dose-dependently inhibited the proliferation of TF-1 cells by blocking the TrkA-mediated downstream signaling pathway. Furthermore, DS002 did not display noticeable species differences in its binding and blocking abilities. In three chemotherapy-induced rat models of CIPN, subcutaneous injection of DS002 produced a significant prophylactic effect against paclitaxel-, cisplatin- and vincristine-induced peripheral neuropathy. In conclusion, we demonstrate for the first time that an NGF inhibitor effectively alleviates pain in animal models of CIPN. DS002 has the potential to treat CIPN pain in the clinic.
CANCER
Nature.com

Epitranscriptomic dynamics in brain development and disease

Distinct cell types are generated at specific times during brain development and are regulated by epigenetic, transcriptional, and newly emerging epitranscriptomic mechanisms. RNA modifications are known to affect many aspects of RNA metabolism and have been implicated in the regulation of various biological processes and in disease. Recent studies imply that dysregulation of the epitranscriptome may be significantly associated with neuropsychiatric, neurodevelopmental, and neurodegenerative disorders. Here we review the current knowledge surrounding the role of the RNA modifications N6-methyladenosine, 5-methylcytidine, pseudouridine, A-to-I RNA editing, 2"²O-methylation, and their associated machinery, in brain development and human diseases. We also highlight the need for the development of new technologies in the pursuit of directly mapping RNA modifications in both genome- and single-molecule-level approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An osmium-peroxo complex for photoactive therapy of hypoxic tumors

The limited therapeutic effect on hypoxic and refractory solid tumors has hindered the practical application of photodynamic therapy. Herein, we report our investigation of an osmium-peroxo complex (Os2), which is inactive in the dark, but can release a peroxo ligand O2"¢âˆ’ upon light irradiation even in the absence of oxygen, and is transformed into a cytotoxic osmium complex (Os1). Os1 is cytotoxic in the presence or absence of irradiation in hypoxic tumors, behaving as a chemotherapeutic drug. At the same time, the light-activated Os2 induces photocatalytic oxidation of endogenous 1,4-dihydronicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in living cancer cells, leading to ferroptosis, which is mediated by glutathione degradation, lipid peroxide accumulation and down-regulation of glutathione peroxidase 4. In vivo studies have confirmed that the Os2 can effectively inhibit the growth of solid hypoxic tumors in mice. A promising strategy is proposed for the treatment of hypoxic tumors with metal-based drugs.
CANCER
#Derivatives#Vat#Science And Technology#Ocean University Of China#Angucyclinone#Kanglemycin N Lrb 1#Pyrones#Actinomycete Nocardiopsis#Nmr#Ms#Ecd#Mrsa#Mda#K562#Access Options#Actinomycetales
Nature.com

Ageing related thyroid deficiency increases brain-targeted transport of liver-derived ApoE4-laden exosomes leading to cognitive impairment

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the prevalent cause of dementia in the ageing world population. Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) allele is the key genetic risk factor for AD, although the mechanisms linking ApoE4 with neurocognitive impairments and aberrant metabolism remains to be fully characterised. We discovered a significant increase in the ApoE4 content of serum exosomes in old healthy subjects and AD patients carrying ApoE4 allele as compared with healthy adults. Elevated exosomal ApoE4 demonstrated significant inverse correlation with serum level of thyroid hormones and cognitive function. We analysed effects of ApoE4-containing peripheral exosomes on neural cells and neurological outputs in aged or thyroidectomised young mice. Ageing-associated hypothyroidism as well as acute thyroidectomy augmented transport of liver-derived ApoE4 reach exosomes into the brain, where ApoE4 activated nucleotide-binding oligomerisation domain-like receptor family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome by increasing cholesterol level in neural cells. This, in turn, affected cognition, locomotion and mood. Our study reveals pathological potential of exosomes-mediated relocation of ApoE4 from the periphery to the brain, this process can represent potential therapeutic target.
CANCER
Nature.com

Pro-angiognetic and pro-osteogenic effects of human umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosomal miR-21-5p in osteonecrosis of the femoral head

Mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-derived exosomes (Exos) enhanced new bone formation, coupled with positive effects on osteogenesis and angiogenesis. This study aims to define the role of microRNA (miR)-21-5p delivered by human umbilical MSC-derived Exos (hucMSC-Exos) in the osteonecrosis of the femoral head (ONFH). We first validated that miR-21-5p expression was downregulated in the cartilage tissues of ONFH patients. Besides, hucMSCs delivered miR-21-5p to hFOB1.19 cells and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) through the secreted Exos. Loss- and gain-of-function approaches were performed to clarify the effects of Exo-miR-21-5p, SOX5, and EZH2 on HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis. It was established that Exo-miR-21-5p augments HUVEC angiogenesis and hFOB1.19 cell osteogenesis in vitro, as reflected by elevated alkaline phosphatase (ALP) activity and calcium deposition, and increased the expression of osteogenesis-related markers OCN, Runx2 and Collagen I. Mechanistically, miR-21-5p targeted SOX5 and negatively regulated its expression, while SOX5 subsequently promoted the transcription of EZH2. Ectopically expressed SOX5 or EZH2 could counterweigh the effect of Exo-miR-21-5p. Further, hucMSC-Exos containing miR-21-5p repressed the expression of SOX5 and EZH2 and augmented angiogenesis and osteogenesis in vivo. Altogether, our study uncovered the role of miR-21-5p shuttled by hucMSC-Exos, in promoting angiogenesis and osteogenesis, which may be a potential therapeutic target for ONFH.
CANCER
Nature.com

Synthesis of a fire-retardant and high T biobased polyester from 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid

A biobased diol (BDBE) is synthesized from vanillin, guaiacol, and 9,10-dihydro-9-oxa-10-phosphaphenanthrene-10-oxide (DOPO) to generate a series of fire-retardant polyesters (PECBFs) via melt polymerization with ethylene glycol (EG), 1,4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM), and 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA). The chemical structure, sequence distribution, and molecular weights of the obtained polyesters are confirmed by nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and gel permeation chromatography (GPC). The results show that BDBE units contribute positively to the high glass transition temperature (Tg) and fire retardancy, while the CHDM moiety provides flexibility and chain propagation activity. As the content of BDBE is increased from 0 to 25%, the Tg of PECBFs increases from 82 to 95"‰Â°C, and the limiting oxygen index (LOI) increases from 22.4 to 27.5%. In the UL-94 combustion test, when BDBE units are more than 15%, the samples almost self-extinguish immediately once the flame is moved away. Their mechanical properties are also investigated, and their tensile modulus is stabilized between 1.7 and 1.8"‰GPa, while the elongation at break ranges from 5 to 56%. Biobased polyesters demonstrating satisfactory properties are reported in this work.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Significant correlation between the gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide and the risk of stroke: evidence based on 23 observational studies

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The gut microbiota-derived metabolite trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) is regarded as a major risk factor for cardiovascular events and diabetes. However, the association of TMAO with stroke has yet to be fully elucidated. The present meta-analysis was conducted to explore the association between TMAO and stroke. The present meta-analysis quantitatively summarized the results of studies that investigated the association between TMAO and stroke. The PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library and Web of Science databases were systematically searched from January 1, 2001 to June 1, 2021. All studies that evaluated the association between TMAO and stroke were included in the present systematic review. The present meta-analysis included 30,808 participants and revealed that being in the higher TMAO category increased the odds of stroke by 68% (OR 1.83; 95% CI 1.02"“3.29; P"‰="‰0.04), and that the mean TMAO concentration in stroke patients was 2.20"‰Î¼mol/L higher than that of non-stroke controls (MD 2.20; 95% CI 1.23"“3.16; P"‰<"‰0.00001). In addition, TMAO plasma levels was associated with the risk of all-cause mortality, with a pooled HR of 1.89 (95% CI 1.15"“3.08; P"‰="‰0.01). Both univariate analysis (UVA) and multivariate analysis (MVA) indicated that high TMAO levels significantly increased the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACEs), with pooled RRs of 2.26 (95% CI 2.01"“2.54; P"‰<"‰0.00001) with UVA and 1.55 (95% CI 1.17"“2.05; P"‰="‰0.002) with MVA respectively. In the current meta-analysis we revealed the positive association between circulating TMAO and stroke. Higher TMAO levels increased the risk of stroke and stroke patients experienced higher mean TMAO concentration. In addition, high TMAO plasma level was one of independent risk factors of MACEs and was associated with all-cause mortality.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Allelic variants of full-length VAR2CSA, the placental malaria vaccine candidate, differ in antigenicity and receptor binding affinity

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02787-7, published online 19 November 2021. An oversight was committed in neglecting to include several Malian co-authors who conducted the clinical study and provided samples for the study in the list of authors. This has now been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

In situ vascular tissue engineering: Methods, models, and mechanisms

Biodegradable plastic scaffold implants can help replace damaged vascular tissue in the body. The implant is placed in the body and prompts the body to replace the plastic with blood vessel cells. In addition, the scaffolds can also control immune and cell growing responses. Suzanne Koch designed methods and models to improve our understanding of how tissue engineered vascular grafts based on biodegradable materials can be used in clinical practice.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Targeting Membrane Binding of Oncogenic Proteins

Peripheral membrane proteins have the particularity of temporarily binding to cell membranes, a necessary step for them to be able to fulfil their biological function. To do this, certain enzymes that catalyse their lipid modification come into action. This process is called “palmitoylation”. Some of these proteins can mutate and become oncogenic, such as the RAS proteins, which are responsible for about one third of cancers. In order to understand how palmitoylation works and to use it for therapeutic purposes, scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE), Switzerland, developed a novel tool to visualize this process in living cells. They have shown that, contrary to what was thought, palmitoylation is possible not only in the Golgi apparatus, the usual site for protein processing and delivery, but also at the very site where the protein must act, e.g. the plasma membrane. This discovery, to be read in the journal Nature Communications, paves the way to innovative drug discovery strategies to target very precisely the membrane binding – and therefore activity – of oncogenic proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exosomal miR-4466 from nicotine-activated neutrophils promotes tumor cell stemness and metabolism in lung cancer metastasis

Smoking is associated with lung cancer and has a profound impact on tumor immunity. Nicotine, the addictive and non-carcinogenic smoke component, influences various brain cells and the immune system. However, how long-term use of nicotine affects brain metastases is poorly understood. We, therefore, examined the mechanism by which nicotine promotes lung cancer brain metastasis. In this study, we conducted a retrospective analysis of 810 lung cancer patients with smoking history and assessed brain metastasis. We found that current smoker's lung cancer patients have significantly higher brain metastatic incidence compared to the never smokers. We also found that chronic nicotine exposure recruited STAT3-activated N2-neutrophils within the brain pre-metastatic niche and secreted exosomal miR-4466 which promoted stemness and metabolic switching via SKI/SOX2/CPT1A axis in the tumor cells in the brain thereby enabling metastasis. Importantly, exosomal miR-4466 levels were found to be elevated in serum/urine of cancer-free subjects with a smoking history and promote tumor growth in vivo, suggesting that exosomal miR-4466 may serve as a promising prognostic biomarker for predicting increased risk of metastatic disease among smoker(s). Our findings suggest a novel pro-metastatic role of nicotine-induced N2-neutrophils in the progression of brain metastasis. We also demonstrated that inhibiting nicotine-induced STAT3-mediated neutrophil polarization effectively abrogated brain metastasis in vivo. Our results revealed a novel mechanistic insight on how chronic nicotine exposure contributes to worse clinical outcome of metastatic lung cancer and implicated the risk of using nicotine gateway for smoking cessation in cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Photophysiological response of Symbiodiniaceae single cells to temperature stress

Photosynthetic dinoflagellates in the family Symbiodiniaceae engage in symbiosis with scleractinian corals. As coral 'bleaching' is partly governed by the thermal sensitivity of different Symbiodiniaceae lineages, numerous studies have investigated their temperature sensitivity. However, the systematic identification of single-cells with increased temperature resistance among these dinoflagellates has remained inaccessible, mostly due to a lack of technologies operating at the microscale. Here, we employed a unique combination of microfluidics, miniaturized temperature control, and chlorophyll fluorometry to characterize the single-cell heterogeneity among five representative species within the Symbiodiniaceae family under temperature stress. We monitored single-cell maximum quantum yields (Fv/Fm) of photosystem (PS) II under increasing temperature stress (22"’39"‰Â°C,"‰+"‰1"‰Â°C every 15"‰min), and detected a significant Fv/Fm reduction at lineage-specific temperatures ranging from 28"‰Â°C to 34"‰Â°C alongside a 40- to 180- fold increase in intraspecific heterogeneity under elevated temperatures (>31"‰Â°C). We discovered that the initial Fv/Fm of a cell could predict the same cell's ability to perform PSII photochemistry under moderate temperature stress (<32"‰Â°C), suggesting its use as a proxy for measuring the thermal sensitivity among Symbiodiniaceae. In combination, our study highlights the heterogeneous thermal sensitivity among photosynthetic Symbiodiniaceae and adds critical resolution to our understanding of temperature-induced coral bleaching.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The neural basis of weight control and obesity

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2022)Cite this article. According to the World Health Organization's report, approximately 13% of the world's adult population was obese, and 39% was overweight in 2016. The worldwide prevalence of obesity nearly tripled between 1975 and 20161. Overconsumption of calorie-dense foods and a sedentary lifestyle are two main drivers of the global obesity epidemic. Despite obvious causes of obesity, our efforts to combat obesity have been unsuccessful. To effectively treat obesity, we need to understand how our body maintains a normal weight and what pathological processes disrupt weight control mechanisms.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Frequent HLA-DR loss on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells in patients with cyclosporine-dependent aplastic anemia carrying HLA-DR15

To determine whether antigen presentation by HLA-DR on hematopoietic stem progenitor cells (HSPCs) is involved in the development of acquired aplastic anemia (AA), we studied the HLA-DR expression on CD45dimCD34+CD38+ cells in the peripheral blood of 61 AA patients including 23 patients possessing HLA-class I allele-lacking (HLA-class I[âˆ’]) leukocytes. HLA-DR-lacking (DR[âˆ’]) cells accounted for 13.0"“57.1% of the total HSPCs in seven (11.5%) patients with HLA-DR15 who did not possess HLA-class I("“) leukocytes. The incubation of sorted DR("“) HSPCs in the presence of IFN-Î³ for 72"‰h resulted in the full restoration of the DR expression. A comparison of the transcriptome profile between DR("“) and DR(+) HSPCs revealed the lower expression of immune response-related genes including co-stimulatory molecules (e.g., CD48, CD74, and CD86) in DR("“) cells, which was not evident in HLA-class I("“) HSPCs. DR("“) cells were exclusively detected in GPI(+) HSPCs in four patients whose HSPCs could be analyzed separately for GPI(+) and GPI("“) HSPCs. These findings suggest that CD4+ T cells specific to antigens presented by HLA-DR15 on HSPCs may contribute to the development of AA as well as the immune escape of GPI("“) HSPCs in a distinct way from CD8+ T cells recognizing HLA-class I-restricted antigens.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Recent advances in modulation of cardiovascular diseases by the gut microbiota

The gut microbiota has recently gained attention due to its association with cardiovascular health, cancers, gastrointestinal disorders, and non-communicable diseases. One critical question is how the composition of the microbiota contributes to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Insightful reviews on the gut microbiota, its metabolites and the mechanisms that underlie its contribution to CVD are limited. Hence, the aim of this review was to describe linkages between the composition of the microbiota and CVD, CVD risk factors such as hypertension, diet, ageing, and sex differences. We have also highlighted potential therapies for improving the composition of the gut microbiota, which may result in better cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Antiferromagnetic second-order topological insulator with fractional mass-kink

Generally, the topological corner state in two-dimensional (2D) second-order topological insulator (SOTI) is equivalent to the well-known domain wall state, which is originated from the mass-inversion between two adjacent edges with phase shift of Ï€. In this work, go beyond this conventional physical picture, we report a fractional mass-kink induced 2D SOTI in monolayer FeSe with canted checkerboard antiferromagnetic (AFM) order by analytic model and first-principles calculations. The canted spin associated in-plane Zeeman field can gap out the quantum spin Hall edge state of FeSe, forming a fractional mass-kink with phase shift of Ï€/2 at the rectangular corner, and generating an in-gap topological corner state with fractional charge of e/4. Moreover, the topological corner state is robust to a finite perturbation, existing in both naturally and non-naturally cleaved corners, regardless of the edge orientation. Our results not only demonstrate a material system to realize the unique 2D AFM SOTI, but also pave a way to design the higher-order topological states from fractional mass-kink with arbitrary phase shift.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Grasp-squeeze adaptation to changes in object compliance leads to dynamic beta-band communication between primary somatosensory and motor cortices

In asking the question of how the brain adapts to changes in the softness of manipulated objects, we studied dynamic communication between the primary sensory and motor cortical areas when nonhuman primates grasp and squeeze an elastically deformable manipulandum to attain an instructed force level. We focused on local field potentials recorded from S1 and M1 via intracortical microelectrode arrays. We computed nonparametric spectral Granger Causality to assess directed cortico-cortical interactions between these two areas. We demonstrate that the time-causal relationship between M1 and S1 is bidirectional in the beta-band (15"“30Â Hz) and that this interareal communication develops dynamically as the subjects adjust the force of hand squeeze to reach the target level. In particular, the directed interaction is strongest when subjects are focused on maintaining the instructed force of hand squeeze in a steady state for several seconds. When the manipulandum's compliance is abruptly changed, beta-band interareal communication is interrupted for a short period (~"‰1Â s) and then is re-established once the subject has reached a new steady state. These results suggest that transient beta oscillations can provide a communication subspace for dynamic cortico-cortical S1"“M1 interactions during maintenance of steady sensorimotor states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics and treatment of elderly onset adult-onset Still's disease

Adult-onset Still's disease (AOSD)-a systemic inflammatory disease-often occurs at a young age. Recently, elderly onset patient proportion has been increasing; however, data are limited. To evaluate the characteristics of elderly patients with AOSD in a multicenter cohort, we retrospectively analyzed 62 patients with AOSD at five hospitals during April 2008"“December 2020. Patients were divided into two groups according to age at disease onset: younger-onset (â‰¤"‰64Â years) and elderly onset (â‰¥"‰65Â years). Clinical symptoms, complications, laboratory findings, treatment, and outcomes were compared. Twenty-six (41.9%) patients developed AOSD at age"‰â‰¥"‰65Â years. The elderly onset group had a lower frequency of sore throat (53.8% vs. 86.1%), higher frequency of pleuritis (46.2% vs. 16.7%), and higher complication rates of disseminated intravascular coagulation (30.8% vs. 8.3%) and macrophage activation syndrome (19.2% vs. 2.8%) than the younger onset group. Cytomegalovirus infections were frequent in elderly onset patients (38.5% vs. 13.9%) but decreased with early glucocorticoid dose reduction and increased immunosuppressant and tocilizumab use. Elderly AOSD is not uncommon; these patients have different characteristics than younger-onset patients. Devising a way to control disease activity quickly while managing infections may be an important goal in elderly AOSD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Getting topological photonics out of the laboratory

Bo Zhen (Assistant Professor, University of Pennsylvania), Andrea Blanco Redondo (Head of Silicon Photonics, Nokia Bell Labs), Alexander Szameit (Professor of Physics, University of Rostock), and Patrice Genevet (research scientist in photonics, Centre de recherche sur l'hÃ©tÃ©ro-Ã©pitaxie et ses applications, CNRS) talked to Nature Communications about the opportunities and challenges in the integration of topological photonics systems into real-world devices as well as envision new functionalities, but from a practical perspective.
PHYSICS

