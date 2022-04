SALEM — City residents are getting another chance to drop off tires during a tire collection event from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, again in the municipal lot at Pershing Street and South Lundy Avenue. Once the bin is full, the event will end. City Service/Safety Director Joe Cappuzzello said the bin was full by noon during last week’s collection event. He reminded residents that the maximum number of tires accepted per city address will be eight, restricted to passenger vehicle tires from cars, SUVs and pickups. The tires must be off rim.

SALEM, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO