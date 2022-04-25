ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

City Council looking to get ‘big’ fireworks show for July 4

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Independence Day, viewers of Butler’s fireworks show can see the financial collaboration of several community businesses and organizations explode in the sky. Butler City Council entered into an agreement with New Castle-based Zambelli Fireworks to provide a show July 4 for $18,500. While the city pledged $2,500 toward that cost,...

www.butlereagle.com

