Butler, PA

Students’ project ends up going in the lake

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLESEX TWP — It was a release-and-catch situation Saturday at Glade Mill Lake. At 10 a.m. fifth-grade teachers Rob Takacs and Dave McCool and their classes from Butler Middle School released young catfish into the lake from the boat launch. At noon, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission...

www.butlereagle.com

#Fish Stocking#Catfish#Rainbow Trout#Butler Middle School#The Fish Commission
