3 children and 1 man die in Philadelphia house fire
By Editorial
Butler Eagle
2 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Three children and one man, believed to be their father, were killed early Sunday in a raging house fire in North Philadelphia, authorities said. Heavy fire was visible from both floors of a two-story row house on the 3200 block of Hartville Street in the city’s Kensington section when...
MATTAPAN, Mass. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Mattapan and sent two kids and two adults to the hospital. The four, who taken away from the scene in ambulances, were treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said a total of 17 people, including 10 children, are now without a home after the destructive fire on Deering Road.
"It's concerning because my firefighters actually have to go to calls with a bulletproof vest on. Now to have to be concerned with them to be possibly shot at the firehouse," said Trenton Fire Department Director Ken Douglas.
The person of interest connected to a shooting that left at least four people injured in Washington, D.C., on Friday was found dead in a nearby apartment, officials said. The Metropolitan Police Department named Raymond Spencer as the person of interest earlier in the day, linking the 23-year-old Virginia resident to the incident after discovering concerning social media posts claiming responsibility for the attack.
A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A mother of two who was shot to death outside a Mississippi club Sunday was pregnant with her third child, according to reports. Jacqueline Brownlee confirmed with WREG-TV that her daughter, 30-year-old Takila Gross, was fatally shot outside Roosevelt's Club. She said the soon-to-be mom of three was out with...
It’s almost a strangely routine detail: only hours before allegedly opening fire on the Edmund Burke School in Van Ness on Friday afternoon, suspected gunman Raymond Spencer bought two microwavable meals at a nearby supermarket. That revelation is among the tidbits that D.C. police are piecing together about Spencer’s...
Community members, including a local artist, are remembering the firefighter who was killed battling a fire in Canarsie Sunday. Artist Kenny Altidor, who paints portraits of fallen officials, expressed how he pours his emotion into his art. He painted a picture of fallen firefighter Timothy Klein, 31, who was killed when the second floor of a home on Avenue N collapsed on him while battling a fire. Carlos Richards, 21 was also killed in the fire.
DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting near an apartment complex in Dayton early Wednesday. Crews were called to the 300 block of Ryburn Ave in Dayton around 1:30 a.m. Montgomery County dispatch told us that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a...
Comments / 0