Ross Chastain earned his second career Cup victory with a last-lap pass at Talladega Superspeedway. Chastain, who also won at Circuit of the Americas, notched his sixth top five this season with the victory, his second in the past five races. Chastain beat Austin Dillon, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Martin Truex Jr. to the line as multiple cars crashed behind them.

