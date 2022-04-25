ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New BMW i7: what’s it like to sit in the cinema on wheels?

topgear.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve already reclined in BMW’s new electric flagship. Here’s what we thought…. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. How have you already sat in the new BMW i7?. About a month ago, before...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
Top Speed

Once Again, BMW Goes On the Defensive About its Horribly Awesome Big Grilles

It has happened. BMW has taken the 7 Series and made it as hideous as physically possible. Or, perhaps, it made it more beautiful that ever. I guess it depends on your perspective, but one thing we can all agree on is that there is no middle ground – just like the BMW X4 and X6, you either love it or you despise it. Regardless of what side you fall on, though, it’s okay, because if you don’t like it, it’s quite literally not designed for you and BMW doesn’t care about your opinion.
CARS
motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic spied on the move around the Nurburgring

The new iteration of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic laps the Nürburgring in this spy video. The clip provides a great look at the upcoming model because the automaker doesn't appear to camouflage this car. In front, the 911 Sport Classic has a revised hood that has a recessed...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hans Zimmer
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the 2023 BMW 7 Series

BMW has officially introduced its new 7 Series, initially arriving as the 760i xDrive with a 4.4-liter turbocharged V-8, the 740i sDrive with a 3.0-liter turbocharged I-6 engine, and the all-electric i7. Plug-in hybrid variants are expected to follow from the beginning of 2023 along with a future top-of-the-line BMW i7 M70 xDrive. Central to the new introductions is the reinterpretation of the BMW i7 which features a heated 101.7-usable-kWh battery pack linked to two electric motor drive units delivering 536 horsepower. BMW M Sport packages come standard for the two combustion models, and at no extra cost for the i7 as an option.
CARS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Two Bugatti Chiron bespoke supercars unveiled

Bugatti has unveiled two new bespoke Bugatti Chiron supercars, the cars were made for the company’s customers by their Sur Mesure customization program. The new Bugatti Chiron bespoke supercars are based on a Chiron Super Sport and a Pur Sport and you can find more details below. One of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Cinema#Commuting#Bmw I3#Vehicles#Twitter#Topgear Com#German#Tg#Rolls Royce#Mercedes#Prius#Benz
CAR AND DRIVER

Watch Ken Block Drift His Four-Ton Diesel Dually Ford F-450 Pickup

Ken Block is one of the most skilled drifters on the planet, so if there's anyone who can get an 8000-pound diesel-powered dually pickup truck sideways, it's him. Block thought it would be a good idea to slide his massive 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty tow rig around an empty parking lot at Utah Motorsports Campus for a recent YouTube video after one of his Hoonigan colleagues snapped the half-shafts on his Mk 2 Escort.
CARS
Motorious

1974 Porsche 914 Is An Adult Go-Kart For Enthusiasts

Could this be the ultimate fun roadster for your weekend race meet?. Porsche is a massively popular brand within the European sports car market because of its flagship racer, the 911. This low-slung, rear-engine, track-built beast was lightweight and ready to rumble with everyone else's best. Many variations sprung out of this initial design creating cars like the Boxster and Cayman, which have gained massive followings within modern car culture. However, there is one vehicle whose name has largely been left out of the popular automotive conversation. That model is the 914, which combined a unique style with a superior engine and suspension to create one of Porsche's most excellent classic cars. This particular car is looking for a new owner to tear up the track.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Why The Lexus LC 500 Is A Modern-Day Classic

We'll be honest; there isn't anything new with the 2022 Lexus LC Convertible compared to last year's model, but we just wanted to drive it again. Can you blame us? The last time we drove this car, it was smack dab in the middle of a pandemic and we only had it for a few days. In that brief time, the car made an enormous impression on us. But was it just a passionate fling during a tough time, or an all-time great that we'll look back on with starry eyes? Is this the LFA 2.0?
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

One-Of-A-Kind Porsche 911 Art Car Was Done Entirely By Hand

Let's be honest. Art cars are pretty rad. They take an existing design, be it something new or something timeless, and totally alter the way that design is perceived. BMW has a particular penchant for art cars. So does Porsche, who recently showcased another, done in collaboration with artist Hanna Schönwald.
VISUAL ART
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 Teased, Will Be Made In Mexico

BMW is putting the finishing touches on the all-new M2 and just yesterday we saw a prototype of the model lapping the Nurburgring and being chased by the upcoming M4 CSL. Today, the Bavarian automaker has an official announcement regarding the performance coupe and it comes accompanied by four teaser images. The most interesting part, however, is that the 2023 M2 will be produced in Mexico.
CARS
topgear.com

Lamborghini has now sold 20,000 Huracáns

Okay it might not be matching the pace of Urus sales, but the baby Lambo is mighty popular. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Lamborghini has announced that it has sold its 20,000th Huracán, with the landmark being reached by the glorious-looking STO in Grigio Acheso paint that you see above. That’s for a client in Monaco apparently, surprise surprise.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW Design Boss Defends Styling: Some Cars Must Be Polarizing, More Irrational

In recent years, we've learned to be cautiously optimistic whenever a new BMW debuts. If we look at what people are commenting on the Internet, the most vocal ones are always those who criticize the large grille. There's a new hot debate now that the split headlights are a thing, having been previewed last year by the Concept XM. The 2023 X7 facelift and the 2023 7 Series / i7 have it, with the production-ready XM not far behind.
CARS
Motorious

1997 Porsche 911 Is The Perfect ‘90s German Sports Car

1990s European car enthusiasts will understand the beauty of this German sports car. Porsche is a brand best known for its incredible dedication to providing its customers with the best driving experience money can buy. Famous for its lineup of rear-engine sports cars, Porsche has a reputation for being the top of the line in German automotive design and engineering. The model mostly responsible for this incredible recognition is the 911 which initially debuted in the 1960s and continues to be a staple in the European performance car industry. This particular example gives you the best of old and new technology wrapped in a '90s German sports car. If you are a car enthusiast passionate about feeling connected to your vehicle, you need this car. So what makes this particular vehicle so unique?
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mercedes-Benz E36 AMG Is Hi-Po Wagon Ripe For Import

For over 50 years, Mercedes-AMG has consistently turned out large, fast cars capable of stunning performance. Best known for its V8 engines and fast station wagons, sedans, and coupes, you could argue cars like the Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon and AMG GT 43 make this point the best (with an honorable mention to the AMG GT coupe).
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 296 GTS convertible revealed

The Ferrari 296 GTB has only just started deliveries but now there's a convertible alternative to choose from in the form of the 296 GTS. It follows a familiar path to other recent drop-tops from Ferrari, including its F8 Spider predecessor, by adopting a retractable hard-top roof. The lightweight design takes just 14 seconds to go up or down, and can function at speeds of up to 28 mph. When the roof is down, the cabin and rear deck are separated by a height-adjustable glass rear screen which helps to reduce turbulence in the cabin at higher speeds. The design of the headrests was also optimized to help channel air flow toward the rear, instead of it recirculating inside the cabin.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy