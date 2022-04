Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Nascar Camaro led exactly one lap on his way to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday: the last lap. The No. 43 Next Gen Camaro ZL1 of Erik Jones held down the front of the field as the white flag approached, throwing blocks on the No. 5 Camaro of reigning Nascar Cup Series champion Kyle Larson. Chastain’s No. 1 Camaro sat precariously in third place. On the last lap, Larson’s No. 5 Camaro shot up the racetrack in an attempt to use the high line to his advantage and make the pass for the lead.

TALLADEGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO