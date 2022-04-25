ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Strodes holds on for victory

Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTOWN — It was a tough battle for an early season game in the Mifflin County Babe Ruth League. On Sunday night, Strodes Mills pulled out a 4-3 win over McVeytown as it scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to gain the hard-fought victory. With...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

The Edwardsville Intelligencer

Luchetti pitches Griffins to 18th straight win

Father McGivney's Darren Luchetti, right, went four innings and allowed just one hit to earn the win over Maryville Christian on Tuesday in Glen Carbon. (Matt Kamp) Making the second start of his high school career and first of the season, Father McGivney senior Darren Luchetti set the tone in Tuesday’s conference game against Maryville Christian.
GLEN CARBON, IL
WMDT.com

Decatur remains undefeated with win over bayside south rival

BERLIN, Md.– The Decatur Seahawks defeated the Parkside Rams in a final score of 6-2 on Tuesday afternoon. Decatur and Parkside would stay locked up at 2 a piece for the majority of the game until the bottom of the 5th inning. Gus Croll for the Seahawks would come to the plate with bases loaded and he would knock one into deep center field, Croll would get the bases clearing triple to give his team the 5-2 lead. Croll would come across home plate off of a wild pitch to put Decatur up 6-2 on the Rams.
BERLIN, MD
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Warriors Upend Bearcats to Win Season Series

W.F. West Pitching — Lutman 2 IP, 6 BB, 3 H, 3 K, 4 ER; Potter 2.3 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 ER; Highlights — Bunker 2 Rs; Westlund 1-3, R; Meller 2 Rs; Moore 1-3, 2 RBIs;. Rochester Pitching — Wilson 3 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 Ks, 5 ER; Johnson 1 IP, 0, H, 0 BB; Quarnstrom 3 IP, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB, 1 H; Highlights — Groninger 2-3, 2 Rs, 3 RBIs; Hawes 3-3, 4 Rs; Hartley 2-2, 3 Rs, RBI; Smith 2-3, 3 RBIs;
ROCHESTER, WA
Sentinel

Juniata falls to Halifax in extras

MIFFLINTOWN — Juniata lost a heartbreaker Saturday, as Halifax scored twice in the eighth inning to hand the Indians a 7-5 loss in Tri-Valley League baseball. Juniata, which trailed through the game, especially after the Wildcats put three across the plate in the third, scored a pair in the seventh to tie it and force extra innings.
HALIFAX, PA
Sentinel

Mifflin County nips State College in extra innings

STATE COLLEGE — Mifflin County scored a pair of runs in the eighth inning Tuesday to earn a 4-2 Mid-Penn Conference baseball win over rival State College. The Huskies scored two runs in the top of the first before the Little Lions tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Sentinel

Veteran Wildcats too much for Huskies

MILL HALL — Mifflin County’s young softball team went up against a well-seasoned Central Mountain group Monday, and the Wildcats played the role of the crafty veteran on their home field. Despite an early advantage to the Huskies, Central Mountain had all the scoring after the first inning,...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Sentinel

Mustangs capitalize, top Juniata

MIFFLINTOWN — Seven innings wasn’t enough for Juniata and Midd-West, and errors ended up being the factor as the Mustangs took advantage of late mistakes by the Indians for a 4-2 nonleague softball victory Monday. “It’s great for our team. Our team has been real close the last...
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
Sentinel

MC falls in six to Millionaires

WILLIAMSPORT — Deacon Brown enjoyed a super freshman season, opening his scholastic baseball career on a 12-game hitting streak. Then his appendix burst a few hours after that 12th game and his season ended in a flash. Kydrecce Burks also put together a breakout season a year ago and...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Times Gazette

FHS Lady Lions bury Lucasville Indians

CHILLICOTHE — The Fairfield Lady Lions travelled to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe for a softball/baseball doubleheader with the Lucasville Valley Indians. Fairfield continued its relentless offense pounding out 15 hits to defeat the Lucasville Valley Lady Indians 21-5 in five innings. The Fairfield Lady Lions (11-2 overall and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Sentinel

Huskies rally falls inches short

STATE COLLEGE — A loss by just a simple touch of a glove. The Mifflin County softball team had runners on second and third as Arika Henry came to bat with two out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Henry smashed a comebacker that was slowed as State...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sentinel

Fike keys lacrosse win

LEWISBURG — Sadie Fike’s four goals led Mifflin County as the Huskies defeated Lewisburg, 11-3, in girls lacrosse Monday. “Our offensive strength is focusing on confidence in teammates and trusting the process,” Huskies coach Theresa Lamont said. “Once again, the shooting attack was spread out among seven players.”
LEWISBURG, PA
Sentinel

Lee A. Wagner

Lee A. Wagner, 55, of McClure passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Born on Jan. 28, 1967, he was a son of the late George and Jayne (Lepley) Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Stacy (Phillips) Wagner, whom he married Feb. 13, 2016; children, Ashley (Wagner) Fultz and husband, Ryan, of Lewistown, Robert Wagner, Sara Mowery and companion, Cullen Smith, and Hunter Mowery, all of McClure; five grandchildren, Cayden, Owen, and Colton Fultz, Oakllen, and Easton Smith; siblings, Theresa Wagner and companion, Bob O’Hara, of Lewistown, David Wagner and companion, Kathy Pennepacker, of McClure, and Jeremy Wagner, of Lewistown; four nephews, three nieces; and three great-nephews and three great-nieces.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Richard M. Hamler

Richard M. Hamler, 89, of Lewistown, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Greenwood Village Nursing Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
LEWISTOWN, PA

