Strodes holds on for victory

BERLIN, Md.– The Decatur Seahawks defeated the Parkside Rams in a final score of 6-2 on Tuesday afternoon. Decatur and Parkside would stay locked up at 2 a piece for the majority of the game until the bottom of the 5th inning. Gus Croll for the Seahawks would come to the plate with bases loaded and he would knock one into deep center field, Croll would get the bases clearing triple to give his team the 5-2 lead. Croll would come across home plate off of a wild pitch to put Decatur up 6-2 on the Rams.

BERLIN, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO