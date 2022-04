Penn State’s search for a new athletics director may soon be coming to an official close. Multiple reports on Tuesday note Penn State is expected to name Patrick Kraft its next athletic director, possibly by the end of the week according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Kraft is currently the athletics director for Boston College. Kraft has been the athletics director for Boston College since 2020, but he served for six years as the director of athletics for Temple prior to shipping up to Boston. One of Kraft’s biggest successes while at Temple may have been finding a way to keep...

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO