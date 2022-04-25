Marks wins Tommy Classic over All Stars

Stafford Motor Speedway kicked off the 2022 season with “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring,” the 50th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler with Open Modified cars. Matt Hirschman led the race twice for a total of 43 laps, including 22 of the final 23 laps as he came out on top of a late race duel between himself and Ryan Preece. Hirschman took home a total of $24,100 in winnings between his finish in the NAPA Auto Parts Duel on Saturday and his race winnings and contingency bonuses for the NAPA Spring Sizzler® on Sunday. In winning the race, Hirschman and his father Tony become the first father/son duo in NAPA Spring Sizzler® history to have won the race. Tony Hirschman won the NAPA Spring Sizzler® back in 2005.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO