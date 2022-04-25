ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Marks wins Tommy Classic over All Stars

Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMECHANICSBURG — Brent Marks dominated the Tommy Classic for the sprint cars Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. He earned $6,000 for the victory against the All Star Circuit of Champions. It was his third overall win of the season — first at Williams Grove — and the 13th of his...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 1

