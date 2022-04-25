ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

THSO announces 2022-2023 season

By Hannah Follman
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra just announced its 2022 - 2023...

www.wthitv.com

MyWabashValley.com

Tickets on sale for premiere of movie filmed in Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – “The Text” was written, filmed and produced in the Wabash Valley. The film focuses on family dynamics and distracted driving awareness. WTWO’s own Julie Henricks has a role in the film along with many people from the surrounding area. Watch Julie’s reaction to seeing a clip of her scene for the first time ever on Tuesday’s Good Day Live.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
KFVS12

Taking a trip to Makanda, Illinois

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Looking for your next trip in the Heartland? Let’s head to a town with fewer than 600 people, but with so much life. From the downtown boardwalk, to a secret garden, it’s a town with history, creativity and alpacas. This is Makanda. For Dave...
MAKANDA, IL
WTHI

Annual Strassenfest set to take place on Saturday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you like german food and music, you'll want to make sure your calendar is clear for Saturday, April 30. The German Oberlandler Club is hosting its annual Strassenfest. The celebration features German food, music, and dancing. The money raised from this annual event helps...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Annual festival set to make a return

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Banks of the Wabash Festival is one month away. The festival happens each year at Fairbanks Park. It includes carnival rides, live music, and a merchandise and craft market. The festival starts May 26 and goes on until June 4. Learn what all...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
