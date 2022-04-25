ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Park dedicated to essential workers

By GORDON JACKSON gjackson@thebrunswicknews.com
While many were in self-imposed isolation at different times during the COVID-19 pandemic, others worked every day to ensure public safety and health.

And it has not gone unnoticed.

Members of a committee in Camden County have created a way to thank essential workers for their sacrifices in a way that will be remembered for years to come with the creation of Remembrance Park in St. Marys.

Allan Giese, chairman of the committee, said the idea for the park came after a conversation with Betty King, who lost her husband Barry King to COVID-19 in January 2021.

“We wanted to thank the people who helped during the pandemic,” he said. “She was one of our significant donors.”

Ongoing work includes the planting of 21 live oak trees and an irrigation system to water them.

The park will also include new benches, hand chairs, signs and a plaque. All will all be completed before the dedication ceremony, set for 10 a.m. on May 14.

The park has the support of the Camden County Public Service Authority, St. Marys city government and many volunteers, Giese said.

Southeast Georgia Health System is paying for the signs. TDS and Communities of Coastal Georgia are other corporate sponsors.

St. Marys EarthKeepers donated $1,500 to the project. Alex Kearns, the organization’s president, is moving out of state next week and wanted a way to thank the city for the 17 years she has been a resident.

“It felt like a nice parting gift to the community,” she said.

The park is on city property at the corner of Ashley and Margaret streets in St. Marys near the city dog park, ball fields and water park, so Giese is confident people will visit the site.

