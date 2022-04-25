County cop Bety follows her nose, find big dope stash

It was a routine traffic stop near midnight Wednesday, but something about the vehicle did not quite pass the smell test with a county cop named Bety.

Glynn County Police K9 Bety and her partner officer Antonio Hurst were called to L and Bartow streets after members of the department’s community response team (CRT) stopped the vehicle for a faulty brake light at 11:57 p.m.

Police say Bety confirmed the CRT officers’ suspicions, giving Hurst a positive alert after taking a “free air” sniff around the vehicle.

Her alert prompted a search of the vehicle. As a result, police allegedly found a whopping 450 grams of the stimulant-hallucinogenic drug MDMA, known on the streets as “Molly.”

Police also found a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and five grams of pot.

The driver, Mario Maurice Freeman, 37, was arrested and charged with narcotics trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a brake light infraction.

Freeman remained Friday in the county jail, held without bond on the drug and firearm possession charges.

The community response team operates as part of the police department’s Operation Safe Glynn, an initiative that new police Chief Jacques Battiste initiated in January in response to alarming firearms crimes.

Bety and officer Hurst have been teamed as a crime-fighting duo for the county police department since August 2021.