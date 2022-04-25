ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

County cop Bety follows her nose, find big dope stash

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago

It was a routine traffic stop near midnight Wednesday, but something about the vehicle did not quite pass the smell test with a county cop named Bety.

Glynn County Police K9 Bety and her partner officer Antonio Hurst were called to L and Bartow streets after members of the department’s community response team (CRT) stopped the vehicle for a faulty brake light at 11:57 p.m.

Police say Bety confirmed the CRT officers’ suspicions, giving Hurst a positive alert after taking a “free air” sniff around the vehicle.

Her alert prompted a search of the vehicle. As a result, police allegedly found a whopping 450 grams of the stimulant-hallucinogenic drug MDMA, known on the streets as “Molly.”

Police also found a loaded Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and five grams of pot.

The driver, Mario Maurice Freeman, 37, was arrested and charged with narcotics trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a brake light infraction.

Freeman remained Friday in the county jail, held without bond on the drug and firearm possession charges.

The community response team operates as part of the police department’s Operation Safe Glynn, an initiative that new police Chief Jacques Battiste initiated in January in response to alarming firearms crimes.

Bety and officer Hurst have been teamed as a crime-fighting duo for the county police department since August 2021.

Comments / 1

Related
The Brunswick News

Police dog Rico a team player in firearms arrests

But even the Brunswick police dog’s handler and best friend, Lt. Matthew Wilson, will tell you that sometimes it is not all about Rico. Such was the case Saturday morning when Rico showed he can be a team player, contributing significantly to getting two dangerous guns off the streets along with the alleged bad guys who were carrying them.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Bartow, GA
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stash#Convicted Felon#Firearms#Police#Dope#Crt#Operation Safe Glynn
WSAV News 3

Police say man was shot while driving in Savannah Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and injured Monday night in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shot in his lower leg on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street. Officers said he was shot while driving through the area and he arrived at Memorial Medical Center […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTVM

Authorities: Columbus police officer knocked unconscious after punch by suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 21-year-old woman is behind bars in connection to a Friday afternoon attack against members of the Columbus Police Department. Authorities say the arrest stems from a crime prevention detail in which an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple violations. According to police, the driver and sole occupant, Alexus Henry, pulled into a residence in the 2700 block of Blan Street, exited the car while ignoring the officer’s commands to stop, and attempted to walk in the home.
COLUMBUS, GA
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
141
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy