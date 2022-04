Whoever invented candy (apparently the Egyptians according to Google) has the gratitude of sweet-tooths forever. There are tons of options, brands, and flavors out there and as long as you eat them in moderation, you should be good. I still have a fondness (sometimes too much) for these sweets but since medically I have to regulate eating them, I can only stare at them from a distance most of the time now. A table with candy wrappers is a sight for sore eyes but may also be too much of a temptation for me.

