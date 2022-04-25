ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Burn down the eating clubs

By Daily Princetonian Editorial Board
Daily Princetonian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the first installment of a two-part column on the eating clubs. The second part will be released in the coming weeks. At a student group meeting months ago, one of my friends — a member of a Bicker club — stated that in an ideal world, all the eating...

www.dailyprincetonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Restaurants
Princeton, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Food & Drinks
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her identical...
KIDS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Bicker#Cannon Club
Page Six

Chelsea Handler says February ‘hospital scare’ was due to years of stress

Chelsea Handler realized she had to take better care of her mental health after experiencing a scare in February while on her “Vaccinated and Horney” comedy tour. “I had a hospital scare after a show in Seattle a couple months ago. I had this cardiomyopathy, which means, like, an adrenaline shot to the heart,” Handler, 47, told E! News in an interview published Thursday. Cardiomyopathy is a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition can potentially lead to heart failure. The former “Chelsea Lately” host said the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Commercial

From the Right: A great-grandfather and his great-granddaughter

We have three great-grandchildren, two girls and a boy. The great-grandson is twice as old as the oldest great-granddaughter. And the oldest great-granddaughter, Sadie, is 6 years older than her sister. At age 82 it dawned on me, she had just turned 8 and I was 82; what will she remember of me 10, 20, 30-plus years from now? So, I came up with an idea that I will share with you that has formed a very...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy