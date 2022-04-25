Burn down the eating clubs

Chelsea Handler realized she had to take better care of her mental health after experiencing a scare in February while on her “Vaccinated and Horney” comedy tour. “I had a hospital scare after a show in Seattle a couple months ago. I had this cardiomyopathy, which means, like, an adrenaline shot to the heart,” Handler, 47, told E! News in an interview published Thursday. Cardiomyopathy is a disease that makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. The condition can potentially lead to heart failure. The former “Chelsea Lately” host said the...

