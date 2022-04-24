Council approves Nash Street house demolition

Wilson City Councilman Michael Bell participates in a virtual council meeting on Thursday. This 1310 Nash St. SE home was approved for demolition during the meeting.

A 1310 Nash St. SE home is shown during the Wilson City Council’s Thursday meeting. Council members approved the home for demolition.

The Wilson City Council meeting switched to a virtual gathering last week due to “COVID-19 exposures,” but officials powered through the agenda in less than 20 minutes Thursday.

Mayor Carlton Stevens declared May 5 as the National Day of Prayer before moving budget amendments, an updated set of fiscal guidelines and budget policies and the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan for water and sewer infrastructure to the consent agenda.

The council held four public hearings — on the demolition of 1310 Nash St. SE, two rezoning requests and amendments to the unified development ordinance — with no comments or discussion among the officials. All four initiatives were approved.

Before the meeting adjourned, Councilman Michael Bell said he’d share a presentation about racial equity he received with the rest of the council.

“Wilson has been spared from a lot of the animosity and strife,” he said. “However, we have a few individuals in our community that do not see us as cohesive.”

Bell said he’d like the council to review the material and consider holding a dialogue about equity in Wilson in the coming months.