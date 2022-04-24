ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Council approves Nash Street house demolition

By By Brie Handgraaf
The Wilson Times
The Wilson Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOk0t_0fJ5uJOa00
Wilson City Councilman Michael Bell participates in a virtual council meeting on Thursday. This 1310 Nash St. SE home was approved for demolition during the meeting.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzR74_0fJ5uJOa00
A 1310 Nash St. SE home is shown during the Wilson City Council’s Thursday meeting. Council members approved the home for demolition.

The Wilson City Council meeting switched to a virtual gathering last week due to “COVID-19 exposures,” but officials powered through the agenda in less than 20 minutes Thursday.

Mayor Carlton Stevens declared May 5 as the National Day of Prayer before moving budget amendments, an updated set of fiscal guidelines and budget policies and the 10-year Capital Improvement Plan for water and sewer infrastructure to the consent agenda.

The council held four public hearings — on the demolition of 1310 Nash St. SE, two rezoning requests and amendments to the unified development ordinance — with no comments or discussion among the officials. All four initiatives were approved.

Before the meeting adjourned, Councilman Michael Bell said he’d share a presentation about racial equity he received with the rest of the council.

“Wilson has been spared from a lot of the animosity and strife,” he said. “However, we have a few individuals in our community that do not see us as cohesive.”

Bell said he’d like the council to review the material and consider holding a dialogue about equity in Wilson in the coming months.

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

Fayetteville City Council approves millions for flood relief

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville City Council voted Monday evening to accept more than $10.5 million from the State of North Carolina that would get neighborhoods some much-needed flood-relief help. The state earmarked funds from the American Rescue Plan for five storm drainage projects in Fayetteville. North Carolina...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

City Council approves Greenville Utilities Commission salary increase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville and the Greenville Utilities Commission held a joint meeting Monday to discuss budgets and other topics. “I think it’s extremely important for citizens to be able to come out here and voice their opinion and listen and hear what we’re doing and the decisions that we’re making,” […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson, NC
Government
City
Wilson, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Demolition#Infrastructure#Mayor#Nash Street#The Wilson City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
The Wilson Times

The Wilson Times

Wilson, NC
5K+
Followers
614
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy