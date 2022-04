There's a special pasta dinner coming up to benefit 8-year-old Michael Parteleno, whose been diagnosed with a rare disease that will eventually take his life. In 2020, Michael's parents received word of the diagnosis for Batten Disease. Batten Disease is extremely rare, occurring in an estimated 2 to 4 of every 100,000 births in the United States.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO