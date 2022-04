BELLARE — Visiting Cambridge High cranked up the offense on Monday to roll past Bellaire for a 9-2 road victory in Buckeye 8 Conference baseball action. The Bobcats who improved to 9-3 with the win, banged out a total of 13 hits in the game, with sophomore Regan Rogers leading the way with a pair of doubles, a single with three RBIs. Senor Bryce Murdock and freshman Keaton Kyser each added a double, single with an RBI, while junior Jake Valentine singled twice with an RBI. Senior Drew Yanico ripped a double.

