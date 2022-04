An “aggressive” fox terrorizing people on Capitol Hill attacked Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) this week while he was walking to work. “I never actually expected I was going to get attacked by a real fox,” Bera told KCRA. “I felt something lunge at the back of my leg. It felt like a small dog and I jumped really quick. I was holding my umbrella because I thought I’d have to shoo it away, and I was like, ‘That’s not a dog. That’s a fox.’”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO