When growing your own tomatoes, one of the most common problems you may encounter is blossom end rot. All seems well while you're watching those tiny fruits grow larger by the day and slowly ripen. But then you notice a soft spot on the bottom side of a tomato that turns black. Blossom end rot has struck. Tomato lovers take heart, this isn't the end of the story. Sure, you may have to toss already affected fruit into your compost pile. But still developing tomatoes on healthy plants can become perfect slicers for your next BLT with these four tips.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO