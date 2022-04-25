ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Perspective: Is this the future of Israel?

By Mya Jaradat
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy first day back in Tel Aviv after seven years away, I buy and insert a new SIM card, open my phone and gasp when a name — resurrected, perhaps, by the international area code — appears in my contacts: Nava. I first interviewed Nava in early...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Jews#Sim#Jewish#Israelis#The United Nations#Arab
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israeli 'intervention' at Al-Aqsa mosque

ANKARA, April 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday he had told his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas that he condemned Israeli "intervention on worshippers" at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque and threats to its "status or spirit". Erdogan's comments come amid efforts by Turkey and Israel in recent weeks...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Israeli government on verge of collapse as Netanyahu eyes political comeback

Just when Israel thought it was enjoying some political stability, the abrupt departure of a member of prime minister Naftali Bennett’s government has sent shockwaves through Jerusalem.On Wednesday, Idit Silman, a right-wing member of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, announced her defection from Bennett’s political party, Yamina, robbing the government of its majority. The coalition whip is said to have resigned after reports of middle-of-the-night secret meetings between the former PM and Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is desperate for a political comeback. The crisis comes after a series of deadly attacks in Israel that killed 11 Israelis, putting high pressure...
MIDDLE EAST
The Conversation Africa

Russia’s war with Ukraine: Five reasons why many African countries choose to be ‘neutral’

In early March the United Nation’s General Assembly voted on a resolution demanding Russia immediately stop its military operations in Ukraine. Out of 193 member states, 141 voted in support of the resolution, five voted against, 35 abstained and 12 didn’t vote at all. Of the 54 African member states, Eritrea voted against the resolution, 16 African countries including South Africa abstained, while nine other countries did not vote at all.
POLITICS
Reuters

Israeli war planes strike Gaza after rocket attack

GAZA, April 21 (Reuters) - Israel carried out air strikes in central Gaza before dawn on Thursday after a rocket launched from the Palestinian territory landed in Israel, Hamas officials and Israeli military sources said. Two training camps used by Hamas, the Islamist group that rules the blockaded enclave, were...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel said Saturday that it would close its border crossing to thousands of Gaza workers after a series of rockets were fired from the territory ruled by the militant Hamas group in recent days. The Palestinians denounced the move as “collective punishment” of the impoverished territory’s...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
BBC

Jerusalem holy site clashes fuel fears of return to war

Waving or wearing Israeli flags, hundreds of right-wing nationalist marchers shouted angrily by the wall of Jerusalem's Old City as Israeli police blocked them from heading to the main gate to the Muslim Quarter. As we waited to see exactly what would happen, so was Israel's prime minister. A right-wing...
MIDDLE EAST
The Associated Press

Bangladeshis protest Sweden far-right unrest, Al-Aqsa clash

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of members of an Islamist group rallied in Bangladesh’s capital on Friday to protest recent violence in Sweden involving an anti-Muslim far-right group and fresh clashes at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Protesters from the conservative Islami Andolon Bangladesh group, which supports the introduction...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Arab League urges Israel to stop Jewish prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

AMMAN, April 21 (Reuters) - The Arab League called on Israel on Thursday to end Jewish prayers inside the compound of Islam's third holiest shrine in East Jerusalem, warning it was a flagrant affront to Muslim feelings that could trigger wider conflict. They said while Israel was restricting the right...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy