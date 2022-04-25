Altama Elementary principal passes away

Michelle Drew, principal at Altama Elementary School, died Saturday morning.

Drew has been principal at Altama for many years and has been an educator for decades.

Scott Spence, superintendent of Glynn County Schools, recalled Sunday his first encounter with Drew and reflected on the impact she’s had on the local district.

“I first met Ms. Drew nearly 30 years ago when she was completing her student teaching experience at Glynn Academy,” Spence said. “During the years, I had the pleasure of working with her in several different capacities. I found her to be friendly, professional and effective in each role.”

As a principal, Drew was an advocate for her students, teachers and staff, Spence said.

“She supported her students like a parent should support their children,” he said. “Her passing is devastating to our school system, and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. We will all miss her friendly smile, thoughtful suggestions, and the caring leadership that she brought to work each day.”

Beth Cox, who worked for Drew for several years, posted on Facebook on Saturday that Drew was funny, compassionate and protective of the people she loved.

“Ms. Drew was one of the most even tempered, child loving, teacher and parent supporting leaders I have ever known,” Cox said. “She was one of a kind.”