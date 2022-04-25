ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Police investigating deadly shooting at Welcome All Park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police said they are investigating a deadly shooting at Welcome All Park on Sunday.

Police said a man was shot and killed at 4255 Will Lee Road, which is the Welcome All Park Multipurpose Facility. Police did not say if the shooting took place inside the building.

Police said an argument lead to an exchange of gunfire. Police said they have a suspect in custody.

A South Fulton city councilwoman told Channel Action 2 News she had just finished speaking at a stop the violence rally in the same park when the gunshots started. Police said they responded quickly because they already had units in the park.

No information about the man who was killed was released.

