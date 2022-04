COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - They say sports always delivers. What a moment it was for the St. Michael’s softball team Sunday at Doc Jacobs Field. Before the Purple Knights took the field for a doubleheader against Saint Rose, the team honored their seniors -- Leigh Brandenburg and Courtney Norton -- and remembered Meghan Burnett. She would have had her Senior Day along with the other two seniors for St. Michael’s, but tragically lost her life due to complications from surgery two weeks after graduating high school.

