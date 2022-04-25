Solar Editions

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Sam Goldner
New-age music has practically gone through a complete life cycle since re-entering the cultural conversation a little over a decade ago. First came the reclamatory noise acts of the late 2000s, like Emeralds, James Ferraro, and Oneohtrix Point Never, who twisted new-age tropes into darkly transcendental walls of sound. Then followed...

The Turning Year

Roger Eno creates pastoral landscapes in sound, letting each simple melody unfold with patience. In a career stretching back decades, the British composer has collaborated with a number of prominent ambient artists, including his older brother Brian Eno and new-age multi-instrumentalist Laraaji. On The Turning Year, he steps out solo, showcasing a keen sense for delicate, unornamented melodies that serve as vehicles for reflection.
Brian Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, and More Contribute to Earth Day Charity Compilation

The foundation EarthPercent, an initiative founded by Brian Eno that provides ways for the music industry to support organizations addressing the climate crisis, is celebrating Earth Day by raising money for charity through new, unreleased, and otherwise previously unheard music donated by over 100 artists. The roster includes Eno, Big Thief, Coldplay, Hot Chip, the Weather Station, Nile Rodgers, and many more. Check out the full list of participating artists and purchase tracks at Bandcamp.
Pavement Announce Slanted & Enchanted 30th Anniversary Reissue

Pavement have announced another reissue, with their debut album Slanted & Enchanted set for a new 30th anniversary edition. The new release is out August 12 via Matador and includes a cassette titled Courting Shutdown Offers. The tape is a replica of what the band first used to share proto–Slanted & Enchanted material with labels. See the tracklist for that below.
Revelations: The Complete ORTF 1970 Fondations Maeght Recordings

As the summer of 1970 approached, things weren’t going great for Albert Ayler. His brother and musical partner Donald suffered from mental health issues, and family members were pressuring Albert to help him more. Musically, encouraged in part by his label Impulse!, Ayler had moved from groundbreaking avant-jazz to a more conventional R&B sound. The resulting albums (1968’s New Grass and 1969’s Music is the Healing Force of the Universe) featured lyrics and vocals by Ayler’s wife and manager Mary Parks (aka Mary Maria), a guiding force in his later years, but they were not well received. Reflecting the tone of the criticism, jazz critic John Litweiler later wrote that Ayler “forsook his musical vision” and “mock(ed) his magnificence.” Impulse! ended up dropping him.
What Does It Take for a Band to Make Sustainable Merch?

A band shirt wont make or break an artist’s bottom line, but it sure can help in the dismal economic landscape that is the indie music industry. At the same time, there is too much clothing on our planet: The fashion industry reportedly causes anywhere between 2 to 10 percent of global carbon emissions, and some experts say that the only solution is to reduce consumption and lower manufacturing. So what’s an eco-conscious musician looking to gas up the van by selling a few T-shirts to do? Like the efforts to make vinyl more sustainable, environmentally friendly merch isn’t going to do a great deal in reversing the ravages of global warming, but it couldn’t hurt either. Producing Earth-friendly merch, however, is more expensive. For many acts barely getting by, choosing between manufacturers can mean the difference between a profitable tour and a not-so-profitable one.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Guitarist Nick Zinner to Release 41 Strings on Vinyl

Nick Zinner, guitarist for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, is releasing his large-scale instrumental suite 41 Strings digitally and on vinyl for the first time. The piece’s four movements follow those of the seasons. It arrives on July 1 via Chaikin Records, an imprint run by Zinner’s Yeah Yeah Yeahs bandmate Brian Chase. Listen to “Fall” from the project below. (via Rolling Stone).
Watch Harry Styles Bring Out Lizzo to Cover “I Will Survive” at Coachella

On Friday night, Harry Styles headlined Coachella again following his debut performance last weekend. During his second set at the festival, Styles brought out Lizzo as a special guest for a joint cover of Gloria Gaynor’s 1978 hit “I Will Survive” and the One Direction single “What Makes You Beautiful.” The two walked out in matching faux-fur coats. Watch those moments below, and follow along with Pitchfork’s full coverage of Coachella 2022.
Break Me Open

In his solo career outside of Bon Iver, S. Carey has crafted a tranquil vision of the natural world. The classically trained composer and multi-instrumentalist often takes inspiration from the wilderness of his native Wisconsin—among other places—to create evocative arrangements bent on capturing the resonance of a pristine landscape. Close your eyes and you’ll see towering, snow-covered pines or the summer sun’s radiant reflection on the creek.
Giving the World Away

Harriette Pilbeam, who records under the name Hatchie, wants to make something clear: She writes more than just love songs. Don’t be fooled by the Australian dream-pop artist’s past work, which drifted in a gauzy haze of guitar and synths and relied on a revolving door of lyrical clichés—kissing the stars, staying true to your heart, etc. The pandemic caused Pilbeam to confront long-buried anxieties and insecurities, a process that made her question her future in music. Her second full-length album, Giving the World Away, explores these afflictions with an exacting, if not heavy-handed, touch, mushrooming her once sparkly shoegaze into a brasher, more ambitious sound.
Glass Effect

In 2020, as part of a “Classic Album Sundays” night at Camden Town’s Jazz Café, Ben Marc joined a suite of jazz musicians and collaborators to perform a live reimagining of DJ Shadow’s Endtroducing....., the groundbreaking 1996 instrumental hip-hop project comprised almost entirely of samples from funk, psychedelia, rock, and ambient vinyl. Marc, who was a music student at Trinity College London at the time of its release, remembered the album from his work upstairs at the Trocadero HMV, seeing in its innovative patchworks—Metallica, Marlena Shaw, Pekka Pohjola, Tangerine Dream, Björk—some of the formal structures of jazz.
Air

SAULT’s aim, since its inception, is to twirl through every hue in the kaleidoscope of Black existence. The enigmatic UK collective—which, despite their aversion to the media, is agreed by most to be helmed by producer and songwriter Inflo, whose real name Dean Josiah Cover—has run through a slew of musical styles and themes in service of that goal. They laid out their thesis with 2019’s 5 and 7, a fuzzed-out collection of minimalist funk songs about pride, the struggle, and everything in between. They sharpened their focus the following year with another pair of albums released while the Black Lives Matter movement was at a height of international attention—Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise)—putting a finer point on the particulars of protest and the importance of keeping the faith while swerving into Afrobeat-inspired territory. Their next album, NINE, dove into the murky depths of trauma and anger, juxtaposing those feelings against uneasy humor with nursery rhymes. It’s tempting to read their releases as a Kübler-Ross-esque model of intergenerational grief, but the Black experience is far too manifold to be so easily simplified. There’s always cause to mourn and reflect, but there’s just as much reason to celebrate and to uplift.
Everything Was Beautiful

Through sheer force of habit, sailing un-buffeted and serene through the winds of musical fashion, Spiritualized have reached their fourth decade as a paragon of musical constancy. Everything Was Beautiful, their ninth studio album, calls back to many of the band’s habitual influences: The Stooges, gospel, blues, free jazz, the Rolling Stones, et al., which the band finesses into a hypnotic mixture, capable of both savage intensity and benzodiazepine drift. More than anything, though, Everything Was Beautiful refers back to the band’s own gilded history—which would be a problem if they didn’t do it so shamelessly well.
Ephemeral Camera Feed

It is a warm August night in Berlin in 2018. Inside a former power plant located by the River Spree, people stand between towering columns under red lights that color a dense fog. With varying degrees of attention they listen to a performance by the Copenhagen-based artist Astrid Sonne, a progressive composer who melds synthesizers with classical instrumentation to craft complex compositions. She is debuting a new piece titled Ephemera. Meanwhile, two camera operators are filming Sonne’s performance from different perspectives, one static and one handheld. Four years later, the footage will yield an unusual document of the night.
Listen to Mercury’s “Geeked Up”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On Mercury’s 2020 breakout “Slob on My Kat,” the Atlanta-based rapper, producer, and skateboarder put an ethereal spin on La Chat’s timeless Memphis classic. Nothing she’s released since has sounded quite like it, but her best songs to date share a similarly dreamlike feel. On “Geeked Up,” a track on her new project Tabula Rasa, she sounds like she’s falling into a trance over a lush self-produced beat (with co-production from Surf Gang’s EvilGiane). She raps her words so slowly and lethargically that the song feels about twice as long as its two and a half minutes. “Geeked Up” is a fitting title.
Nick Cave Announces New Spoken-Word Album With Warren Ellis

Nick Cave will release a new spoken-word album on 10" vinyl and streaming services on June 17. Seven Psalms comprises seven spoken tracks that Cave set to music in collaboration with Warren Ellis, plus a 12-minute instrumental from the sessions for the pair’s 2021 album Carnage. Cave produced the album with Luis Almau. Watch a trailer below.
Prince Daddy & the Hyena

In the span of three years, Albany emo band Prince Daddy & the Hyena went from writing songs about grilled cheese and weed to concept albums about the meaning of life (and also weed). And now, with another three years passing since 2019’s Cosmic Thrill Seekers, Kory Gregory’s next logical step is another massive leap—a concept album about the meaning of death. The narrative of Prince Daddy and the Hyena stars The Collector and The Passenger, two personifications of existential angst vying for Gregory’s soul; he also assumes you remember these characters from Cosmic Thrill Seekers. The plot is inspired equally by the band’s catastrophic van accident in 2018, Gregory’s month-long stay in a psychiatric hospital and, again, drugs. The only thing that’s missing is a libretto, either to keep track of the dialogue or use to roll a blunt.
9 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Pusha T, Fontaines D.C., Spiritualized, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Pusha T, Fontaines D.C., Spiritualized, Undeath, Haru Nemuri, Redveil, My Idea, Joshua Hedley, and Kathryn Joseph. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Shunka Ryougen

Kimishima Haruna’s artistic world revolves around springtime, in both its renewing beauty and its violent contrasts. The title of her 2018 studio debut, Haru To Shura, referenced both spring and a demon of war from Japanese folklore; her newest album, Shunka Ryougen, roughly translates to “spring fire lighting the field ablaze”; her stage name, Haru Nemuri, means “spring slumber.” In parallel, Haru’s bright, euphoric J-pop is shot through with incongruous screams of fury, a vibrant juxtaposition of life and death. Self-described as a poetry rapper, she performs with electrifying abandon, breathlessly illustrating the crush of her helplessness and existential anxiety. Across Shunka Ryougen’s sprawling 21-song tracklist, her voluble poetry investigates destruction—whether to the environment, to authorities, or self-inflicted upon herself.
