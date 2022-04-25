ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrested 31-year-old Joel Zeigler in connection with the murder of one person and injuring three others...

