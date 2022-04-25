ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold dragged to 4-week low by hawkish Fed bets, firmer dollar

By Bharat Gautam
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KfTkV_0fJ5asQ900

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday to their lowest in four weeks, as bets for an increasingly aggressive and hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve approach to tightening monetary policy boosted the dollar and pressured demand for bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,916.41 per ounce, as of 0545 GMT, earlier hitting its lowest since March 29 at $1,914.58. U.S. gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,917.40.

Although the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is nearing 3% and theoretically that’s supposed to be a tipping point for gold, it is more about real yields that are starting to catch up and that will weigh on gold, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. [US/]

With expectations for a half-percentage point interest rate hike at the Fed’s May meeting now locked in, traders on Friday piled into bets that the U.S. central bank will go even bigger in subsequent months.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during economic and political crises.

Gold still has some intrinsic value when economies slow because then, banks don’t want to raise interest rates, Innes said, adding: “The market is pricing in rates, rates, rates. But what happens if the economy starts tanking very aggressively?”

The dollar firmed near its highest in two years, making greenback-priced gold costlier for other currency holders. [USD/]

Spot gold may test a support at $1,915 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling towards $1,889, according to Reuters’ technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver dipped 1.7% to an over two-month trough of $23.73 per ounce, and palladium fell 3.1% to $2,302.19.

Platinum eased 0.8% to $923.00, its lowest since mid-December last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Spot Gold#Fed#U S Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Spi Asset Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
Daily Mail

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio warns soaring inflation under Biden will send America back to the 1970s: 'We're going to have a period of stagflation'

Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio has warned that the US economy is headed for 'stagflation' similar to that of the 1970s. 'I think that most likely what we're going to have is a period of stagflation. And then you have to understand how to build a portfolio that's balanced for that kind of an environment,' Dalio told Yahoo Finance in an interview published on Monday.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Reuters

415K+
Followers
320K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy