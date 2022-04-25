ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TKO: Yuri Collins’ return

By Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
It was almost as surprising as the original decision. Less than a week after SLU point guard Yuri Collins announced he was going to enter the transfer portal, Collins announces he will be staying with the Billikens. “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion says this is much like the Vladimir Tarasenko situation where the best move is to stay put.

