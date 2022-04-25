ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

2 dead, 4 injured after shots fired at Indiana block party

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Two men were killed and four people injured Sunday during a shooting at a block party in Indiana, authorities said.

Lafayette Police said officers were called about 4:20 a.m. to a report of multiple shots fired at an apartment complex, where a block party attended by more than 100 people was being held. Police said a fight broke out inside one of the apartments and shots were fired.

Police did not immediately say how many people fired shots. No further information was immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

