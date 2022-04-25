ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

NFL player arrested for doing donuts with a kid in the car: Highway Patrol

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04yzDT_0fJ5YP0w00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday after a Florida Highway Patrol troopers caught him doing donuts on a suspended license with a child in the back seat, arrest documents say.

Arrest documents say the 28-year-old NFL player was doing “a donut” in his Orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Troopers say he was driving on State Road 56 in Pasco County, which is north of Tampa, around 6 p.m. A trooper saw a cloud of smoke created by Pringle’s driving, which “reduced the visibility to nearly zero” for drivers in the westbound lanes, the documents say.

Woman survives off yogurt, snow for 6 days while lost in California woods, sheriff says

After troopers stopped Pringle and asked for his documents, they say they saw a child in one of the rear seats. When authorities ran Pringle’s driver’s license, they discovered it was suspended.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQgVw_0fJ5YP0w00
    Orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat owned by Byron Pringle (Florida Highway Patrol)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fygww_0fJ5YP0w00
    Tire marks observed by FHP troopers (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

When the trooper told Pringle he was arrested for reckless driving, Pringle allegedly ignored verbal commands and became “verbally confrontational.”

Pringle was placed under arrest approximately 15 minutes after the traffic stop, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Video released from Florida wedding with allegedly drug-laced food

Pringle was transported to the Pasco County Jail and charged with reckless driving and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Pringle, who is from Florida, signed a one-year contract with the Bears last month. He also played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Police: Man arrested after appearing intoxicated at t-ball game

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Clinton County officials say they arrested a man after he violated parole by showing up intoxicated and bleeding at a t-ball game. Investigators say on Sunday it was reported by several witnesses at a t-ball game in Blanchard, that Snyder showed up to the game in an intoxicated state.  According […]
MILL HALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
State
California State
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Doughnut#Chiefs#Reckless Driving#Wfla#Orange 2016#Dodge#Fhp
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
WBRE

Police: Car driving 104 mph leads to drug possession charges

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a traffic stop of a car driving 104 miles per hour resulted in a man being charged with drug possession. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers conducted a traffic stop on State Route 476 mile marker 97 in Kidder Township for a vehicle driving 104 mph […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for drug delivery resulting in death of Monroe County woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Tobyhanna man will serve time in prison for delivering drugs that resulted in death, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. According to a release, 46-year-old Nathaniel Speaks pled guilty to drug distribution resulting in death charges. The incident took place in March of 2022 when he sold fentanyl […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged after girl fatally shot in her Virginia bedroom

A suspect is charged in the case, but police did not release his name. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with homicide, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, obstruction of justice, and providing false information to police.
HAMPTON, VA
WBRE

Police: Pair wanted for theft, assaulting an officer

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police are asking the public to keep an eye out for two people who allegedly stole while at Wegman’s and then assaulted an officer. Police say the pair was caught on camera in Wegman’s stealing wallets on Tuesday. Then, police say, while trying to arrest the man […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

600 gallons of diesel stolen from business in Schuylkill County

EAST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family-owned business in Schuylkill County was the victim of a theft of hundreds of gallons of fuel earlier this month. According to state police, on April 14 just after midnight, J.W. Zaprazny Inc., on Sumer Valley Road had around 600 gallons of diesel fuel stolen. State police […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
WBRE

Former constable charged with buying 22 guns for a convicted felon

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that a Luzerne county constable was charged for ‘straw purchasing’ 22 firearms for a convicted felon. According to court documents, whenever handguns are sold or transferred it is Federal and Pennsylvania State to conduct a background check and the transaction must be conducted through […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: Snyder County mother charged after children found in street

BEAVER SPRINGS, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Snyder County woman is facing charges after police say her young children were found playing in the street. According to a release from police, 35-year-old Sarah Bowersox was charged after a neighbor saw two of her children, a 4-year-old and 2-year-old only wearing diapers, playing on the road, […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy